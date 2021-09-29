 Monday, Sept. 27 highlights

Field Hockey

Triton 1, Beverly 0

Goals: Riley Bell

Saves: Sophie Chapman 3

Beverly: 00 0

Triton (7-0): 10 1

Golf

Newburyport 154, Pentucket 80

Team leaders: Joe O'Connell (N) 30, Brody Brown (N) 30, Ava Spencer (P) 29, Parker Cowles (N) 25, Charlie Forrest (N) 24, Will Palermino (N) 23, Cam Collette (N) 22, Nick Kutcher (P) 21

Records: Pentucket 1-6, Newburyport 7-2

Triton 127, Ipswich 83

Triton leaders: Rick Gardella 33, Connor Houlihan 25, Quinn Fidler 21

Records: Triton 7-1

Boys Soccer

Lynnfield 1, Pentucket 1

Goals: Alex Bishop

Assists: Trevor Kamuda

Saves: Tyler Correnti 4

Lynnfield: 10 1

Pentucket (2-4-2): 10 1

Manchester 3, Georgetown 0

Saves: Kyle Davies 6

Georgetown (3-5): 00 0

Manchester: 21 3

Triton 3, Whittier 1

Goals: Joe Abt, Grant Schroeder, Ben Norton

Assists: John Emerson, Nick Hubbard Brucher, John DiTullio

Saves: Will Hight 5

Triton (1-6): 12 3

Whittier: 01 1

Newburyport 1, North Reading 0

Goals: Henry Acton

Assists: Will Acquaviva

Saves: Owen Tahnk 5

North Reading: 00 0

Newburyport (8-0): 01 1

Girls Soccer

Georgetown 1, Manchester 0

Goals: Kayla Gibbs

Assists: Rebecca Doucette

Saves: Mary Surette 6

Manchester (1-8): 00 0

Georgetown (5-1-1): 01 1

Pentucket 3, Lynnfield 2

Goals: Sabrina Campbell, Annabelle Sylvanowicz, Mollie Cahalane

Pentucket: 21 3

Lynnfield: 11 2

>Triton 10, Whittier 0

Saves: W -- Madison Dawkins 8

Triton: 46 10

Whittier (4-1): 00 0

Newburyport 0, North Reading 0

Saves: Gabbie Loughran 6

Newburyport (6-1-2): 00 0

North Reading: 00 0

Girls Volleyball

Georgetown 3, Pentucket 2

Kills: Nicole Zahornasky 9, Jillian Sheehy 8

Blocks: Zahornasky 4

Service points (aces): Megan Codair (6), Leigha Cignetti (5)

Pentucket (1-6): 2525241911 2

Georgetown (1-5): 2020262515 3

Triton 3, North Reading 0

Kills: Mia Berardino 16, Emma Campbell 7

Blocks: Berardino 2, Campbell 2

Assists: Molly Kimball 21

Service points (aces): Berardino (6), Kimball (4)

Digs: Trinity Cole 6, Berardino 3

Triton (4-4): 252529 3

North Reading: 151827 0

Tuesday, Sept. 28 highlights

Field Hockey

Pentucket 4, Lynnfield 0

Goals: Lana Mickelson 2, Meg Freiermuth, Reese Gallant

Assists: Freiermuth, Bailey Stock, Cat Colvin

Saves: Charlene Basque 0

Lynnfield: 00 0

Pentucket (6-1): 40 4

Newburyport 4, North Reading 1

Goals: Meghan Murray, Lilly Ragusa, Delaney Woekel, Rita Cahalane

Assists: Lily Chorebanian, Morgan Valeri, Olivia McDonald, Woekel

North Reading (2-4-1): 01 1

Newburyport (1-5-1): 31 4

Golf

Triton 133, Lynnfield 109

Triton leaders: Connor Houlihan 33, Braeden McDonald 26, Rick Gardella 22, Quinn Fidler 20

Records: Triton 8-1

