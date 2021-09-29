Monday, Sept. 27 highlights
Field Hockey
Triton 1, Beverly 0
Goals: Riley Bell
Saves: Sophie Chapman 3
Beverly: 00 0
Triton (7-0): 10 1
Golf
Newburyport 154, Pentucket 80
Team leaders: Joe O'Connell (N) 30, Brody Brown (N) 30, Ava Spencer (P) 29, Parker Cowles (N) 25, Charlie Forrest (N) 24, Will Palermino (N) 23, Cam Collette (N) 22, Nick Kutcher (P) 21
Records: Pentucket 1-6, Newburyport 7-2
Triton 127, Ipswich 83
Triton leaders: Rick Gardella 33, Connor Houlihan 25, Quinn Fidler 21
Records: Triton 7-1
Boys Soccer
Lynnfield 1, Pentucket 1
Goals: Alex Bishop
Assists: Trevor Kamuda
Saves: Tyler Correnti 4
Lynnfield: 10 1
Pentucket (2-4-2): 10 1
Manchester 3, Georgetown 0
Saves: Kyle Davies 6
Georgetown (3-5): 00 0
Manchester: 21 3
Triton 3, Whittier 1
Goals: Joe Abt, Grant Schroeder, Ben Norton
Assists: John Emerson, Nick Hubbard Brucher, John DiTullio
Saves: Will Hight 5
Triton (1-6): 12 3
Whittier: 01 1
Newburyport 1, North Reading 0
Goals: Henry Acton
Assists: Will Acquaviva
Saves: Owen Tahnk 5
North Reading: 00 0
Newburyport (8-0): 01 1
Girls Soccer
Georgetown 1, Manchester 0
Goals: Kayla Gibbs
Assists: Rebecca Doucette
Saves: Mary Surette 6
Manchester (1-8): 00 0
Georgetown (5-1-1): 01 1
Pentucket 3, Lynnfield 2
Goals: Sabrina Campbell, Annabelle Sylvanowicz, Mollie Cahalane
Pentucket: 21 3
Lynnfield: 11 2
>Triton 10, Whittier 0
Saves: W -- Madison Dawkins 8
Triton: 46 10
Whittier (4-1): 00 0
Newburyport 0, North Reading 0
Saves: Gabbie Loughran 6
Newburyport (6-1-2): 00 0
North Reading: 00 0
Girls Volleyball
Georgetown 3, Pentucket 2
Kills: Nicole Zahornasky 9, Jillian Sheehy 8
Blocks: Zahornasky 4
Service points (aces): Megan Codair (6), Leigha Cignetti (5)
Pentucket (1-6): 2525241911 2
Georgetown (1-5): 2020262515 3
Triton 3, North Reading 0
Kills: Mia Berardino 16, Emma Campbell 7
Blocks: Berardino 2, Campbell 2
Assists: Molly Kimball 21
Service points (aces): Berardino (6), Kimball (4)
Digs: Trinity Cole 6, Berardino 3
Triton (4-4): 252529 3
North Reading: 151827 0
Tuesday, Sept. 28 highlights
Field Hockey
Pentucket 4, Lynnfield 0
Goals: Lana Mickelson 2, Meg Freiermuth, Reese Gallant
Assists: Freiermuth, Bailey Stock, Cat Colvin
Saves: Charlene Basque 0
Lynnfield: 00 0
Pentucket (6-1): 40 4
Newburyport 4, North Reading 1
Goals: Meghan Murray, Lilly Ragusa, Delaney Woekel, Rita Cahalane
Assists: Lily Chorebanian, Morgan Valeri, Olivia McDonald, Woekel
North Reading (2-4-1): 01 1
Newburyport (1-5-1): 31 4
Golf
Triton 133, Lynnfield 109
Triton leaders: Connor Houlihan 33, Braeden McDonald 26, Rick Gardella 22, Quinn Fidler 20
Records: Triton 8-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.