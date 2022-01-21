Thursday, Jan. 20 highlights
Girls Basketball
Triton 40, Swampscott 26
Triton (40): Renda 3-0-7, Kimball 2-0-6, Heffernan 2-0-6, Liebert 4-2-10, Basile 0-0-0, Leavitt 0-0-0, Bell 0-0-0, Kiricoples 4-3-11, Lesinski 0-0-0, Welch 0-0-0. Totals 15-5-40
3-pointers: Kimball 2, Heffernan 2, Renda
Swampscott:9863 26
Triton (7-5): 186106 40
Boys Ice Hockey
Gloucester 8, Triton 3
Gloucester: 224 8
Triton (3-7): 120 3
Goals: Cole Daniels 2, Callan Wardwell
Assists: Daniels, Connor Houlihan, Kenny Madill, Alex Monteiro, Gavin Colby
Newburyport 4, North Reading 1
Newburyport (4-4-1): 022 4
North Reading: 010 1
Goals: Kane Brennan 2, Zach McHugh, Owen Kreuz
Assists: Jon Groth 4, Tristen Joyce, Braeden Curran
Saves: Jamie Brooks 15
Boys Skiing
Clippers Swept
Meet Results: Haverhill/Pentucket 77, Austin Prep 58; Andover 112, Austin Prep 23; Andover 127, Manchester-Essex 8; Masconomet 124, Manchester-Essex 11; North Andover 72.5, Masconomet 62.5; North Andover 106, Newburyport 39; St. John’s Prep 130, Newburyport 5; St. John’s Prep 106, Haverhill/Pentucket 29
Winner and top local finishers: 1. Tim Haarmann (SJP) 20.99, 4. Adam Payne (H/P) 21.47, 10. Henry Hartford (H/P) 22.35, 22. Paul Paracjojuk (H/P) 22.39, 36. Tommy Lynch (N) 24.25, 37. Tyler Chorebanian (N) 24.32, 41. Graham Smith (N) 24.83
Records: Haverhill/Pentucket 2-2, Newburyport 1-3
Girls Skiing
Clippers Fall
Meet Results: Austin Prep 93, Haverhill 42; Andover 75.5, Austin Prep 59.5; Andover 121, Manchester-Essex 14; Masconomet 125, Manchester-Essex 10; Masconomet 108, North Andover 27; North Andover 100, Newburyport 35
Winner and top local finishers: 1. Sydney Pilla (AP) 22.25, 7. Grace Chandler (N) 23.04, 15. Emily Miller (H/P) 23.55, 16. Lily Chorebanian (N) 23.66, 20. Ashley Gagnon (H/P) 24.03
Records: Haverhill/Pentucket 2-1, Newburyport 0-3
