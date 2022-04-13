Wednesday, April 13 highlights
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown 17, Malden Catholic 14
Goals: Mary Surette 6, Lexi Sheahan 2, Sam McClure 2, Lyla Schneider 2, Molly Giguere 2, Ella Thompson, Casey Mahoney
Saves: Alex Solopoulos 20
Records: Georgetown 2-2
Softball
Triton 12, Hamilton-Wenham 0
Triton (12): Mallory Johnson 4-4, Maddie Jacques 3 hits; Emma Penniman p 3 hits
WP: Penniman
Triton (3-1): 8 1 1 1 1 1 — 2
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
North Reading 15, Georgetown 3
Georgetown (3): Mansfield ss 3-1-2, Dullea c 2-0-0, Grant p 2-0-0, Fair 1b 3-0-0, Ruggeiro 2b 1-1-0, Halman cf 3-0-0, Riley 3b 3-0-0, Figueroa lf 3-0-0, Mariani rf 1-1-0. Totals 18-3-2
RBI: Dullea 2, Mansfield
LP: Grant
North Reading (4-0): 3 1 1 0 7 3 0 — 15
Georgetown (0-5): 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 3
Boys Tennis
Rockport 4, Newburyport 1
Newburyport winners:
Doubles: 1. Alex Lambert/Brindley Fisher (6-2, 7-5)
Records: Newburyport 1-1
Girls Tennis
Newburyport 4, Rockport 1
Newburyport winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (6-0, 6-0); 3. Kat O’Connor (1-6, 6-0, 6-0)
Doubles: 1. Delaney Woekel/Harper Bradshaw (6-1, 6-0); 2. Sydney Gediman/Shannon Brennan (6-1, 6-0)
Records: Newburyport 3-0
Ipswich 5, Pentucket 0
Pentucket highlights
Singles: 2. Ava Spencer (7-5, 1-6, 8-10)
Records: Pentucket 0-1
