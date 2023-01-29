Avery Hallinan stands with father Sean, mother Bethany and sister McKenna with a commemorative basketball honoring her Amesbury High School career. Hallinan, a current freshman playing at Endicott College, was honored during Friday’s Amesbury girls basketball game. Over her career, Hallinan was a four-time Daily News All-Star and two-time MVP, and led the program to its first ever Division 4 state championship last winter as a senior. She left tied with Flannery O’Connor as the program’s all-time scoring leader with 1,298 career points.