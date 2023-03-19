A mainly sunny sky. High near 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 11:48 pm
The Division 3 state champion Newburyport boys soccer team was honored at halftime during the New England Revolition game at Gillette Stadium Saturday night.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Your guide to shopping, eating and living in Greater Newburyport
Listen to Local Pulse live at 9 a.m. on Saturdays or go back and listen to previous shows.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.