Newburyport 4th grade

The Newburyport 4th Grade Crimson girls basketball team was the 2022 River Valley League Division 2 runner-up this year after a close game against Methuen in the championship ended 22-20 in overtime. Front row (L-R): Aoife O’Gorman, Abby Martens, Maeve Casellini, Lexi Ranney, Nora Murray, Sarah Lyman, Ella Mills. Back row (L-R): Coach Steve Ranney, Coach Pat Murray.

 Courtesy Photo

