For the Triton boys and girls track teams, Saturday turned out to be the perfect day to defend their home turf.
Playing host to the seven-team Henry Sheldon Invitational, the Vikings won the event with 242 points, beating out second-place Newburyport (231) and third-place Winchester (175.50). The final score was a combined total between each program’s girls and boys team.
Ipswich, Pentucket, Lynnfield and Amesbury rounded out the rest of the field.
Junior Teagan Wilson was certainly one of the stars of the day for Triton. She won both the long jump (17-1) and triple jump (34-9), and also came in second in the 100-meter dash (13.25) just behind her teammate, Trinity Cole (13.20).
Senior Parker Burns continued his excellent spring for the Vikings as well. He won the 400 (52.07), came in third in the long jump (19-0.50) — won by Pentucket’s Brandon Lee (20-1) — and also ran on the third-place 4x200 relay team with Josh Monroe, Eliot Lent and Shea McLaughlin.
Lastly, Amesbury saw senior Max LaPointe dominate in the discus as he has all spring. He won with a meet-record throw of 159-0.50, and for his efforts was named Outstanding Field Event Performer of the meet.
Henry Sheldon Invitational (Boys)
Meet Results (7 teams, combined between boys and girls results): 1. Triton 242, 2. Newburyport 231, 3. Winchester 175.50, 4. Ipswich 163, 5. Pentucket 134.50, 6. Lynnfield 107, 7. Amesbury 77
Area placers:
Pole vault: 1. Patrick Walker (N) 10-0; Shot put: 2. Eamonn Sullivan (N) 43-4; Discus: 1. Max LaPointe (A) 159-5; Javelin: 3. Henry O’Neill (A) 126-9; Long jump: 1. Brandon Lee (P) 20-1, 3. Parker Burns (T) 19-0.50; Triple jump: 2. Jackson Neumann (P) 40-5, 3. Josh Monroe (T) 40-4; High jump: 1. Ethan Tate (T) 5-10, 2. Grayson Fowler (N) 5-8, 3. Shea McLaughlin (T) 5-8; 110 hurdles: 2. Evan Armano (N) 16.26, 3. Wyatt Hastings (N) 17.10; 100 meters: 3. Kade Dennis (P) 11.62; Mile: 1. Nathan Barry (N) 4:42.50, 3. Matt Murray (N) 4:47.40; 4x200 relay: 3. Triton (Parker Burns, Josh Monroe, Eliot Lent, Shea McLaughlin) 1:36.16; 400: 1. Parker Burns (T) 52.07, 3. Owen Tedeschi (P) 55.08; 400 hurdles: 2. Zach Rome (A) 1:01.88; 800: 2. Sam Walker (N) 2:07.57; 200: 2. Yanni Kakouris (P) 22.68, 3. Michael Sanchez (A) 22.96
2-mile: 1. Andrew Lasson (N) 10:33.55, 2. Griffin White (T) 10:53.77; 4x800 relay: 1. Newburyport (Bradford Duchesne, Aimon Fadil, Ethan Downs, TJ Carleo) 8:09.05, 3. Triton (John Sayles, Zach Lyon, Bryan Nichols, Griffin White) 8:47.22; 4x100 SH: 1. Newburyport (Evan Armano, Ean Hynes, Jamie Brooks, Wyatt Hastings) 1:06.17, 3. Triton (John Emerson, Bryce Martis, Colin Webber, Ethan Tate) 1:19.79
Henry Sheldon Invitational (Girls)
Meet results (7 teams, combined between boys and girls results): 1. Triton 242, 2. Newburyport 231, 3. Winchester 175.50, 4. Ipswich 163, 5. Pentucket 134.50, 6. Lynnfield 107, 7. Amesbury 77
Area placers:
Pole vault: 2. Caity Rooney (N) 8-0, 3. Sofia Savino (T) 7-0; Shot put: 3. Riley Bucco (P) 31-3; Discus: 3. Summer Goodwin (P) 78-10; Javelin: 2. Janet Amasa-Titus (T) 95-09, 3. Devin Stroope (N) 92-5; Long jump: 1. Teagan Wilson (T) 17-1; Triple jump: 1. Teagan Wilson (T) 34-9, 2. Meghan Murray (N) 32-11, 3. Emily Bethmann (P) 32-4; 100 hurdles: 2. Meaghan Grenham (P) 17.04, 3. Julia Schena (N) 17.07; 100 meters: 1. Trinity Cole (T) 13.20, 2. Teagan Wilson (T) 13.25, 3. Mackenzie Clyatt (N) 13.54; Mile: 1. Avery Upite (T) 5:48.44, 2. Maggie Fitzgerald (T) 5:57.57, 3. Bristol Banovic (N) 6:07.75
4x200 relay: 1. Triton (Aleya Amasa-Titus, Trinity Cole, Arianna Basile, Sophia Lesinski) 1:48.93, 2. Pentucket (Paige Nottingham, Lia Goodwin, Morgan Trout, Sage Smith) 1:50.64; 400: 1. Annabel Murray (N) 1:02.13, 2. Blake Parker (N) 1:02.42, 3. Arianna Basile (T) 1:02.89; 400 hurdles: 1. Sophia Lesinski (T) 1:07.83, 3. Meagan McAndrews (A) 1:11.79; 800: 1. Violet Moore (N) 2:29.92, 2. Sophia Franco (N) 2:30.72, 3. Erin Wallwork (T) 2:34.35; 200: 1. Sage Smith (P) 26.45, 2. Aleyo Amasa-Titus (T) 27.43; 2-mile: 3. Ella Visconti (T) 13:40.41; 4x800 relay: 1. Triton (Ava Burl, Alexa Bonasera, Robin Sanger, Erin Wallwork) 10:14.21, 2. Pentucket (Riley Hamel, Ella Edic, Libby Murphy, Brianna Whyman) 10:33.77; 4x100 SH: 2. Amesbury (Sarah Burdick, Kamryn MacIntire, Joeclyn Smyth, Lidya Belanger) 1:24.30
