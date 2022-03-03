BOYLSTON — Watching the Georgetown girls basketball team play, you would never guess that this is a program making it’s first state tourney appearance in six years.
After picking up a win at home in its tourney opener a couple of days ago, the Royals, seeded No. 17 in Division 5, went into hostile territory and came out with a 53-43 victory over No. 16 Tahanto in Thursday’s Round of 32. That advances the Royals to the “Sweet 16,” where they’ll likely face top-seeded Hoosac Valley.
But, nobody on Georgetown is thinking about that yet.
This magical run the Royals are on now, the first that anyone on the team has been a part of, is something the team is savoring every second of.
“It feels amazing. Unreal,” said junior Carena Ziolkowski. “I can’t believe that just happened. I’m just super excited with how well we played. We played as a team, everyone was in it together, the bench was together. It was just great to be a part of.”
Looking back, it’s quite remarkable that the Royals (10-12) are even here.
You see the current record. But, after the first eight games of the season, the team was 1-7 and looking like it was headed for another year near the bottom of the CAL. The Royals, however, weren’t going to let that be their fate, and, with JV coach Tommy McDonald taking over midway through the season, went on a winning streak to qualify for their first playoff berth since the 2015-16 season.
Thursday night’s game wasn’t perfect, but it showed the resilience the Royals have had all year.
“We were very prepared for their shooters,” said McDonald. “We had a rough start, but they stayed together and stuck with the plan and we hit the shots that we wanted. We knew (Tahanto star) Jessica Forbes was going to get hers, we just wanted to shut down the other players. Everyone played good defense against a very good offensive team.”
Trailing 26-25 at halftime, Georgetown watched as Tahanto, led by Forbes (28 points) went on a 5-0 run to start the third quarter. Throw in some foul trouble for key players like Ziolkowski, Cecelia Neilson and Julia Buckley, and the Royals were in a tough spot.
But Neilson, only an 8th-grader who finished with a team-high 17 points, hit a big 3, and Ziolkowski (12 pts) drained three 3s in a row to put Georgetown up 37-31 in a blink and 40-35 heading into the fourth. Neilson hit a driving layup to start the fourth, then held the finish after she swished a 3 to put her Royals up 48-37 with 3:21 left.
“That was a lot of fun,” said Neilson. “We really played well together as a team and played good defense. We’re super excited that we get to keep playing.”
Tahanto got it as close to 9 in the closing minutes, and Georgetown didn’t necessarily help itself with some missed free throws. But, the Royals were able to hang on.
“We’re all just so happy that we won,” said point guard Tyrah Marcelin. “It was really a tough game, but we just stuck to the game plan and hit some big shots when we needed to.”
Marcelin, a sophomore, played the first 10 games of the season before breaking her thumb. She missed a few weeks, but nothing was going to stop her from coming back for the postseason.
And her return has been massive.
“You don’t appreciate something until it’s gone,” said McDonald. “She’s our leader, and she just keeps the whole ship together. It’s literally like having a coach on the floor.”
Both Marcelin and Audrey Masse finished with 8 points, and Buckley had a massive game for the Royals with 4 points, 8 rebounds and 7 blocks. A date and time for the Sweet 16 game has not yet been announced, but McDonald believes it will be Monday.
Georgetown 53, Tahanto Regional 43
Division 5 Round of 32
Georgetown (53): Tyrah Marcelin 3-2-8, Audrey Masse 3-2-8, Marley Morrison 1-0-2, Carena Ziolkowski 4-0-12, Julia Buckley 2-0-4, Cecelia Neilson 7-0-17, Meghan Loewen 0-0-0, Avery Upite 0-0-0, Neiylah Marcelin 0-2-2. Totals 20-6-53
Tahanto (43): Genna Murphy 1-0-3, Jordan Money 0-2-2, Olivia Latorre 1-0-2, Jessica Forbes 8-10-28, Paige Money 1-0-2, Emma Medeiros 1-2-4, Lauren Wattu 0-2-2. Totals 12-16-43
3-pointers: G — Ziolkowski 4, Neilson 3; T — Forbes 2, Murphy
Georgetown (10-12): 13 12 15 13 — 53
Tahanto Regional: 12 14 9 8 — 43
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.