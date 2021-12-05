Former Pentucket basketball standout Angelica Hurley of Groveland is wasting no time making her mark early on in the winter season for the St. Joseph's (Maine) college women's team.
The do-it-all sophomore is averaging 10.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals for game as a starter for the red-hot Monks (6-1). Hurley was solid in her pandemic-shortened freshman season, averaging 9.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in the six games that were played.
But so far this winter, her game has gone to another level.
Against Husson, the 5-foot-8 guard had 24 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists in 45 minutes to help the Monks to a 98-92 win. Arguably her best performance, however, came a week later at Southern Maine when she dropped 21 points in 35 minutes on 6-of-10 shooting, grabbed 15 boards and dished out 5 assists while coming away with 5 steals.
The Monks are coming off a win over Albertus Magnus on Saturday and will be at Regis on Wednesday (8 p.m.).
Another former Pentucket standout, Mackenzie Currie, is a freshman forward on the team who has seen action in four games.
And then, of course, assistant coach Kelsi McNamara is a former Green and White legend who is also St. Joe's all-time leading scorer.
