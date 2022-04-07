Players from the Newburyport High School boys basketball team and the NBBA Rec League participated in the inaugural Port City Hoopla charity basketball game on Saturday.
The three-team round-robin tournament gave many of NHS’s best players a chance to play with and against each other in front of a crowd in their home gym.
James Scali scored the game-winning layup with just seconds to go in the tournament title game to secure the Hoopla trophy for Team Odesa.
Over $2,000 was raised during the event and all proceeds will be donated to the International Red Cross in support of their Ukrainian relief efforts.
Anyone interested in supporting the IRC’s relief efforts is encouraged to visit the NBBA’s giving website: https://account.venmo.com/u/NBBAGiving.
