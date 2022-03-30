The inaugural Port City Hoopla is coming to Newburyport High School on Saturday, April 2.
Members of the NHS boys basketball team will be joining forces with players from the NBBA Rec League to showcase many of the best high school players in the city. And they’ll be doing it for a good cause.
The three-team, round-robin tournament is being organized as a fundraiser with proceeds going to the International Red Cross in support of their Ukrainian relief efforts. In addition to the games, there will be a 3-point shooting contest featuring Mayor Sean Reardon and other notable community members competing to see who’s got the best shot in town.
Doors will open at the Newburyport High School gym at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2.
Admission is free, but a $10 per person donation or $25 family donation to support the IRC is suggested. A 50/50 raffle will be held during the event with all proceeds going to Ukrainian relief efforts.
The event is being sponsored by the Newburyport Boys Basketball Association, which is a registered nonprofit organization, and all donations are tax deductible.
Donations can be made via Venmo @NBBAGiving. Cash will also be accepted.
