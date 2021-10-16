AMESBURY — Henry O'Neill was trying to come up with a thoughtful answer -- probably centered around how well his offensive line blocked for him, as he so often does -- but his mind started to drift elsewhere as classmates who had stormed the field starting chanting his name.
Moments later, he was swallowed up in the party that had broken out on the Landry Memorial Stadium field.
After what took place Friday night, the Indians and their student body certainly had plenty to celebrate.
O'Neill caught the game-winning touchdown from quarterback Drew MacDonald on a gutsy 4th-and-3 play late in the fourth quarter, and sophomore Aaron Beruti -- in his first ever varsity game -- batted down what would have been a game-tying 2-point conversion pass, as Amesbury held on to stun previously-unbeaten North Reading, 30-28.
"We knew we had the guys to do this," said O'Neill. "The offense was working, especially in the second half, and we schemed stuff up defensively. We definitely made some mistakes tonight, but, you know, we made the plays when we needed to."
This wasn't suppose to happen.
The Hornets (5-1) hadn't just won all of their games this fall heading into Friday night, they'd done it by crushing opponents to an overall total score of 204-49. They came in ranked No. 2 in Division 5 in the latest MIAA Eastern Mass. power rankings -- fresh off a blowout win over Triton -- while the Indians (4-1) came in ranked No. 9 two divisions lower.
But all of that meant nothing when O'Neill powered forward for a 19-yard gain and a game-sealing first down that sent the Indians into victory formation.
The clock hit triple zeros, and Amesbury had done it.
"People were doubting us, but we knew we had a chance to win this game," said running back Nick Marden, who returned after missing a couple of games with a high-ankle sprain.
"We knew they were a good team, but we just executed well enough to win."
All told, there were just too many big plays to count.
A wild fourth quarter started when Luke Arsenault -- who had a clutch interception in the end zone earlier in the game -- plowed in for a 1-yard TD that was capped by a MacDonald pass to O'Neill to make it 22-14. As Amesbury coach Colin McQueen said of the first-half pick: "Luke made a huge play. Against teams like that, if you can just make a turnover or stiffen up down by the goal line, maybe just once, that could be all it takes. And look, we won by two."
But after Arsenault's score, the Hornets drove right down on seven plays and tied it when powerful sophomore back Will Batten rumbled in from the 6-yard-line and the conversion pass connected.
The Indians took over with 6:45 left, and picked up one first down before facing a fourth-and-3 from the North Reading 33. But with everyone in the stadium expecting a run, the Indians dialed up something different.
"If all 11 of them know we're running, we might be in trouble," said McQueen. "So we had to roll the dice and say, 'Alright, lets make a play in the air.' And Drew threw a great ball."
MacDonald took the snap, and faked a couple of handoffs as the entire North Reading defense collapsed in. Unfortunately for the Hornets, O'Neill had slipped out of the backfield and was streaking wide open across the middle of the field, and MacDonald delivered an accurate ball as he was being hit for the go-ahead TD.
"I knew it from the beginning," said O'Neill. "Their safeties were creeping up, they had been crashing all day, and I knew I was going to get wide open. The line blocked great like always, it was a perfect throw, and it was an easy touchdown.
"I wasn't going to drop it."
And luckily on the conversion for the Indians, Andrew Baker was in the right place at the right time to recover a fumble in the end zone.
But North Reading didn't go away, and only took four plays to find the end zone on Batten's third TD of the day -- this one from 21 yards out -- with 2:16 left to make it 30-28. Needing the conversion, however, the Hornets went to the air, but Baruti was there to deflect the pass and send it to the ground incomplete.
Sophomore James Gray got walloped but held on to the onside kick, and O'Neill ran out the clock to send the raucous Amesbury crowd home happy.
"Players make plays, and if players make enough plays you win games," said McQueen. "That was fun, man. The fans were out here, it was a blast! All of our games this year have been one-score games, so we're giving our fans their money's worth, that's for sure!"
MacDonald had his best day of the year, completing 6 of 7 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Trailing 14-6 early in the third quarter after North Reading had scored to start the second half, MacDonald hit Marden on a 59-yard strike down the right sideline that tied the game after an O'Neill conversion.
The Indians certainly welcomed back the junior Marden, who also had a 3-yard rushing TD in the first quarter and finished with 99 all-purpose yards on 14 touches.
"For this game especially, I knew I had to come back out," said Marden. "Everyone was telling me that I probably shouldn't, but I decided to anyway."
It was a good decision.
And it probably won't be a night they'll forget in Amesbury any time soon.
Amesbury 30, North Reading 28
North Reading (5-1): 8 0 6 14 — 28
Amesbury (4-1): 0 6 8 16 — 30
First Quarter
NR — Will Batten 6 run (Aldo Vittozzi pass from Alex Carucci), 3:38
Second Quarter
A — Nick Marden 3 run (run failed), 9:32
Third Quarter
NR — Craig Rubino 47 pass from Carucci (kick failed), 10:52
A — Marden 59 pass from Drew MacDonald (Henry O'Neill run), 9:30
Fourth Quarter
A — Luke Arsenault 1 run (O'Neill pass from MacDonald), 10:10
NR — Batten 1 run (Rubino pass from Carucci), 6:50
A — O'Neill 33 pass from MacDonald (Andrew Baker recovered fumble in end zone), 4:07
NR — Batten 21 run (pass failed), 2:16
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: AMESBURY (43-177) Henry O'Neill 19-120, Nick Marden 12-36, Shea Cucinotta 5-14, Luke Arsenault 3-6, Drew MacDonald 4-1; NORTH READING (18-97): Will Batten 10-79, Craig Rubino 1-16, Alex Carucci 7-2
PASSING: A — MacDonald 6-7-2, 158; NR — Carucci 13-15-1, 159
RECEIVING: A — Marden 2-67, O'Neill 2-50, Andrew Baker 2-41; NR — Rubino 7-118, Batten 4-21, John Jennings 2-20
