NEWBURYPORT – The 13th annual Institution for Savings Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament is back and will take place on Tuesday, December 28th and Wednesday, December 29th at Newburyport High School.
The two-day tournament pits four of the North Shore’s premier girls’ teams against each other. On Tuesday, Ipswich and Gloucester take the court at 5 p.m., followed by Newburyport and Triton at 6:30. The consolation game will be played Wednesday at 5 p.m., followed by the championship game at 6:30. All-Tournament Team and Championship awards will be presented at the conclusion of the championship game.
“We are pleased to sponsor this great holiday tradition again this year,” said Michael J. Jones, Institution for Savings President and CEO. “Each year we rotate the location of the Tournament: in past years it has been held at Ipswich and Triton Regional High Schools. It’s a great opportunity to showcase the hard work and talents of these tremendous student-athletes and we are happy to be a part of it.”
