NEWBURYPORT – The Institution for Savings Annual Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament will take place on Tuesday, December 27th and Wednesday, December 28th, announced president and CEO Michael J. Jones this week. This is the eighteenth year the Bank has sponsored the two-day tournament and this year will be hosted by Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School.
The two-day tournament pits four of the North Shore’s premier girls’ teams against each other. On Tuesday, the girls’ varsity teams from Newburyport and Triton take the court at 4 PM, followed by Ipswich and Hamilton-Wenham at 5:30. The consolation game will be played Wednesday at 4 PM, followed by the championship game at 5:30.
“We are pleased to sponsor this great holiday tradition again this year,” said Mr. Jones. “Each year we rotate the location of the Tournament: in past years it has been held at Ipswich, Newburyport and Triton s well. It’s a great opportunity to showcase Newburyport and Triton s well. It’s a great opportunity to showcase the hard work and talents of these tremendous student-athletes and we are happy to be a part of it.”
All-Tournament Team and Championship awards will be presented at the conclusion of the championship game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.