AMESBURY — When Haruto Nakayama introduced himself to Amesbury boys soccer coach Maddie MacLean, it wasn’t the first time that MacLean had seen him around.
“It’s kind of funny, he had come to a couple of our early games beforehand to sort of scout us out,” said MacLean. “Once he saw us, that gave him the confidence that he could come out and play for us.”
Arriving just over a few weeks ago as an exchange student from the Chiba prefecture of Japan, Nakayama has been more than a welcome addition to the Indians’ roster. He scored his first goal a couple of weeks ago against Rockport, and had an assist in Amesbury’s 7-0 win over Triton Tuesday afternoon.
With speed to burn and talent from years of playing to match, Nakayama has already become a beloved teammate and integral part of the Amesbury roster.
“I’m really enjoying it,” said Nakayama. “I’ve made a lot of friends from the soccer team, and my host mother has introduced me to their friends as well.
“My main sport back home is soccer. I’ve been playing ever since I started going to school, so it’s been a long time.”
Nakayama first started on the JV team, but quickly proved that he belonged on varsity.
During Tuesday’s win, Nakayama showcased his great speed to track down a long pass, controlled it on his right foot and flashed some nifty dribble moves to get by a couple of defenders before sending a pass to senior co-captain Drew Davis for a goal.
For those in attendance, it was a “wow” sort of play.
“He’s been great in the middle,” said MacLean. “He holds the ball up and he connects well, and he’s a player that always wants the ball on his feet. Just the energy that he brings in the middle has been great because he works well with Jacob (Malburg) and Drew (Davis).
“He’s been great so far and his effort has been amazing.”
It must be extremely hard for any teenager to pack their bags and travel 6,670 miles away from home, but Nakayama says he’s enjoying his time so far.
Chiba is located just southeast of Toyko, where Nakayama has grown up playing a ton of soccer.
“I feel like a part of the team already,” said Nakayama. “When I scored the goal a couple of matches ago, they were really happy for me and were cheering for me. I feel really comfortable with all of my teammates.”
Davis finished Tuesday’s game with a three goals as did the high-scoring Malburg, who came into the game leading the CAL in tallies. Amesbury (6-2-2) led 4-0 at halftime, and were able to get everyone involved in the second half.
The Indians are also very close to earning a spot in the state tournament, and should clinch that in the coming games. But the CAL Baker Division is still very much in play, and with Nakayama now squarely in the fold, the Indians are hoping to continue their best season in years.
“When he came and joined the team the guys took him right in,” said MacLean. “He really adapted to it. He’s very knowledgeable about the game, so he brought that as well.”
Amesbury 7, Triton 0
Goals: Drew Davis 3, Jacob Malburg 3, Connor Considine
Assists: Davis 2, Othmane Missaouri, Malburg, Jake Hallinan, Haruto Nakayama
Triton (1-10-0): 0 0 — 0
Amesbury (6-2-2): 4 3 — 7
