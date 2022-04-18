NEWBURYPORT -- The final score may suggest otherwise, but Monday's game should have a lasting positive impact on the Newburyport boys lacrosse team as the rest of the spring season plays out.
As the adage goes: If you want to be the best, you've got to beat the best.
And the Clippers certainly welcomed in the best that their "neighbors" across the Piscataqua River Bridge had to offer on Monday. Cape Elizabeth, a coastal town just south of Portland and about 90 minutes away from Newburyport, is a 21-time Maine state champion that is coming off an undefeated run to the Class A title last year. The team was dubbed "generational" by local media -- among many other lofty adjectives -- and a documentary was even made by an alum of the program who is now at Syracuse.
Well, those same outlets believe this year's team has a chance to be even better.
And the Capers definitely flexed both their muscle and their talent with a 13-5 win over Newburyport on a sunny Patriot's Day afternoon. Only a one-goal game at halftime, Cape Elizabeth and its four Division 1 commits held the Clippers scoreless in the third quarter while it built up a 10-5 lead to pull away. Newburyport (3-2) got plenty of good opportunities on offense, but too often either hit a post, flew a shot well over the goal or threw it right into the netting of Capers goalie Simon Algara (13 saves).
"They're obviously very good," said Newburyport coach Josh Wedge. "But I thought we had a lot of opportunities to score, and we needed a soccer goal to shoot at today. We hit some posts and were just missing the net over and over again with wide open looks. I thought we should have been up at halftime. I thought we outplayed them in the first half, and we were down one."
Cape Elizabeth played like a champion out of the gate.
The Capers were physical on the draw, and struck first on a tally from sophomore Keegan Lathrop (5 goals). It turned into a 4-0 lead after the first quarter, as Yale commit Nic Boudreau (3 goals, 1 assist) found the back of the net during the flurry.
But after the end-of-quarter timeout, Newburyport found its game.
Colin Fuller got open near the net and fired a shot that one-hopped in, and after a Lathrop goal Cam Tinkham immediately responded with a tally of his own. Ryan Philbin and Ryan McHugh then converted back-to-back goals before the half was out to make it only a 5-4 game at the break. And that was, again, with Newburyport hitting a pair of posts and missing some gimmes.
But, true to their pedigree, the Capers responded in a big way in the second half.
"They're the best team in Maine," said Wedge. "They've won 21 state championships for a reason. So when you have an opportunity to get up on them, you can't let it go."
Cape Elizabeth continued to dish out big hits -- while taking some penalties -- and again held Newburyport scoreless over a quarter. The lead ballooned to 10-4 before the Clippers finally got another goal from Fuller with just over seven minutes left in the fourth, breathing a little life into the home bench. But that was quickly snuffed out by two straight goals from Boudreau as the Clippers took more risks defensively trying to gain possession.
"We moved the ball fairly well offensively today," said Cape Elizabeth coach Ben Raymond, who in his 24th year at the helm came into the season with a 298-48 overall record and 12 state titles under his belt. "I think it was great for us to get out and play another team out of state. Athletically, (Newburyport) challenged us quite a bit, which was good."
And the road, at least in the nonconference, won't get much easier for Newburyport. The Clippers already played defending Division 2 state champion Concord-Carlisle earlier this spring, and will welcome defending New Hampshire state champion Portsmouth into town on Wednesday (4 p.m.).
As another old saying goes: Iron sharpens iron.
"I think it helps tremendously," said Wedge. "It's very frustrating today and it feels like a missed opportunity, I felt like we played well enough to win the game if we hit some of those good looks we had. But we didn't and they pulled away in the end. But I think playing a team like that makes us a better team, and it makes us hopefully more prepared to play teams in the CAL."
Cape Elizabeth 13, Newburyport 5
Goals: N — Colin Fuller 2, Ryan McHugh, Cam Tinkham, Ryan Philbin; CE — Keegan Lathrop 5, Nicolas Boudreau 3, Tiernan Lathrop 2, Colin Campbell, Sam Cochran, Colin Blackburn
Assists: N — None; CE — Boudreau, T. Lathrop, Campbell
Saves: N — Ryan Portalla 12; CE — Simon Algara 13
Cape Elizabeth: 4 1 4 4 — 13
Newburyport (3-2): 0 4 0 1 — 5
