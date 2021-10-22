If you’ve been to a Triton football game this fall, then you know there aren’t too many plays where No. 2 isn’t out on the field for the Vikings.
And that number belongs to Dylan Watson.
He’s the team’s punter, he’s a return specialist, he’s a starting cornerback on defense and, perhaps most importantly this season, he’s emerged as a top wideout opposite fellow senior and quad-captain Jared Leonard.
“I think he’s exactly that, he’s an athlete,” said Triton coach Eric Burgos. “Dylan brings a great explosion to the game. He has a very athletic burst. and he’s savvy, he’s a savvy athlete.
“I knew he was going to improve. He came around and had a great offseason with workouts and with speed training. So we had big expectations for him this year.”
Through five games, Watson is more than living up to those expectations.
He’s hauled in a team-high 18 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, and has showcased his explosiveness and vision in the return game with two kickoff returns for TDs already this season. He’s been steady all season for the Vikings (2-3), but had his breakout game last Friday when he caught three passes for 100 yards and two TDs while also returning a kickoff for a third score.
“We’re doing well in all stages of the game,” said Watson, who also pointed to the offseason workouts as a big reason for his growth. “Special teams, offense, defense. We want to win, and we’re working hard to get better.”
Watson’s hands have been as reliable as they come. and his emergence as a consistent, yet explosive, weapon has certainly eased junior quarterback Max Ciaramitaro’s transition into his first season as the team’s starter.
Throw Watson next to a three-year starter like Leonard, and it’s no wonder why Ciaramitaro has completed 60.0% of his passes for 643 yards and six TDs.
“It’s been extraordinary having those guys at wideout,” said Burgos. “For a kid like Max to have to step into his first year as a starting QB, you couldn’t have asked for a better pair of receivers. All they’ve done is help build Max’s confidence.
“Dylan’s very quiet. You can’t get more than two words out of him a day. But he’s very cool-headed and never lets the moment gets too big for him. He’s as reliable as they come and is always going to be there for the team.”
And Watson has of course done his part to help Ciaramitaro feel as comfortable as possible in the pocket.
“I just try to help out with whatever he needs,” said Watson. “If he wants anyone to stick around and run routes after practice, I’m willing to do it.”
All told, not too bad for a baseball player, huh?
Yup. As good as Watson’s been on the gridiron this fall, the two-sport star can’t wait until baseball season shows up. He’s been a stalwart outfielder for the Vikings the past four years, and hit .283 with 12 runs scored, 7 RBI and a home run during the shortened spring season a few months ago.
“I prefer baseball, but I love both sports,” said Watson, who is looking to play baseball in college next year.
But while baseball will always be somewhere in the back of Watson’s mind, the sure-handed receiver is solely focused on helping the Vikings earn a couple of more wins this fall and earn a state tournament berth.
Triton is coming off a nice win over Ipswich on Senior Night last Friday, and can turn some heads on Saturday if they’re able to knock off a talented Hamilton-Wenham (5-1) team on the road.
“I like the way we’re playing,” said Watson. “It’s a really good group of guys.”
Football Picks
Friday’s Games
Newburyport (3-3) at North Reading (5-1): I love Newburyport’s grit, and last week’s Finn Sullivan to Iyobosa Osazuwa connection was electric. But the Clippers are banged up, and the Hornets probably weren’t to happy with losing their first game of the season to Amesbury last week.
Prediction: North Reading 35, Newburyport 20
Lynnfield (2-3) at Amesbury (4-1): I think I’ve only picked one Amesbury game correctly this year. But it’s not because the Indians are an enigma. They’re just good, and I’m just bad at my job. But with Nick Marden back in the fold, hopefully that trend doesn’t continue this week. Also, how’s this for a prop bet: Will the Indians score exactly 30 points for a fourth straight week?
Prediction: Amesbury 28, Lynnfield 13
Saturday’s Games
Triton (2-3) at Hamilton-Wenham (5-1): Many will see this a foregone conclusion, but not me. I think the Vikings have the beef up front to cause some problems for Hamilton’s talented Domoracki-brother running back duo, but can they score enough against a defense allowing just 11.3 ppg.
Prediction: Hamilton-Wenham 23, Triton 14
Ipswich (0-6) at Pentucket (5-1): Don’t let the record fool you. Ipswich has been in some close games in what has more or less been a rebuilding year. But I don’t think Pentucket will overlook the Tigers.
Prediction: Pentucket 28, Ipswich 15
Milton Academy (3-0) at Governor’s (3-1): Governor’s will have to contend with top Milton back Luke Thorbahn, but I like the home team in what should be a great game.
Prediction: Governor’s 30, Milton 27
Georgetown (2-3) at Essex Tech (1-5): Fresh off a bye, and against a struggling opponent, Georgetown should be able to score here.
Prediction: Georgetown 42, Essex Tech 20
