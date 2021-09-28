Former Penn State Brandywine tennis standout and Merrimac resident Jennifer Crossman-Palermo was one of five inductees officially enshrined in the Penn State Brandywine Athletics Hall of Fame during an on-campus ceremony last Friday night.
Crossman-Palermo was a conference champion during her two-year career with the Penn State Delaware County women’s tennis team and is the first tennis student-athlete to be selected for the hall of fame.
Crossman-Palermo went undefeated as a freshman in 1988 and accomplished the feat again during her sophomore year, winning back-to-back Commonwealth Campus Athletic Conference and Eastern Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference No. 1 singles titles. A highly-ranked United States Tennis Association Middle States tennis player, Crossman-Palermo competed at Penn State Delco under the guidance of hall of fame coach and administrator Tiz Griffith.
For her dominance on the tennis court, Crossman-Palermo received the campus’ Outstanding Achievement Award in women’s tennis at the conclusion of the 1988 season.
Following a successful career at Penn State Delaware County, Crossman-Palermo accepted an athletic scholarship to Temple University where she continued her tennis career for two more seasons.
