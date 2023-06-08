GEORGETOWN — There’s a three-word motto that’s sort of become a rallying cry for a certain team out of 1 Patriot Place in Foxborough these past handful of years.
“Do your job.”
For the Georgetown baseball team this spring, the motto is a similar one, albeit with a few words interchanged. The Royals were a game away from playing in the Division 5 state championship last year, and all season long have been working to get back to that same position.
Except this time: “Finish the job.”
That motto earned Georgetown the No. 1 overall seed in this year’s Division 5 tournament, and will now make its way back to the quarterfinals. The top-seeded Royals kept the dream alive with another solid showing Thursday afternoon, getting a strong outing from Ty Gilmore and a save from Jake Thompson to beat No. 16 St. John Paul II, 6-3, in the Round of 16.
“We’re excited,” said junior catcher Jake Gilstein, who went 2-for-2 with three RBI on the day. “We just want to do what we did last year, and get back to the Final Four like we did last year.
“But we want to finish the job this time.”
Georgetown (16-6) wasted no time, grabbing a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
After Jason Gioia made a ranging catch in left field to get Gilmore out of a 1st-and-2nd jam in the top half, the junior came up an delivered an RBI-fielder’s choice to score Gilstein. A batter later, Jake Gilbo, who singled earlier in the inning, scored on a wild pitch. The Royals would then go up 3-0 in the third, when Gilstein hit a chopper that took a tough bounce over the first baseman’s glove, scoring Hayden Ruth from second.
The Lions (13-9) got on the board with a run in the fourth, but the Royals didn’t wait to respond.
Thompson ripped a one-out single in the bottom of the inning, stole second, and went to third on an errant throw. Elijah Ryan followed with a suicide squeeze bunt that was cleanly fielded, but the throw went over the catcher’s head as Thompson slid home. Then with runners on first and second with two outs, Gilstein stepped up and blasted a double to right that scored a pair and made it 6-1.
“It was a fastball away,” said Gilstein. “I got the same pitch the pitch before, and I was upset I didn’t take it to right that time. But I got it again, took it to right and we got a couple runs.”
To their credit, the Lions fought until the end.
Gilmore, a junior, cruised through six, scattering four hits with only the one earned run and one walk. But in the top of the seventh, the Lions opened with three straight singles to load the bases and force the pitching change to Thompson. A fielder’s choice scored a run but got one out, which was followed by a wild pitch — scoring another — and a walk to bring the tying run to the plate.
But Thompson took a breath, and got a flyout to center and a strikeout on three pitches to get the save and end the game.
“I’m really proud of these guys,” said Georgetown coach Phil Desilets. “They’ve just been focused all year long. They set that goal of getting back to the Final Four, and having the opportunity to finish the job. We’re one game away from getting back there, and I’m really excited for them and proud of them.”
Georgetown 6, Saint Paul II 3
Division 5 Round of 16
Georgetown (6): Hayden Ruth rf 1-2-0, Jake Gilstein c 2-1-2, Jake Gilbo cf 3-1-1, Jason Gioia lf 3-0-0, Ethan Lee 3b 3-0-1, Zach Gilmore dh 3-0-0, Jake Thompson ss/p 3-1-1, Elijah Ryan 1b 2-1-1, Ty Gilmore p/ss 2-0-0, Oliver Thibeault 2b 0-0-0. Totals 23-6-6
RBI: Gilstein 3, Gioia, Ryan
WP: T. Gilmore; S: Thompson
Saint Paul II (13-9): 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 — 3
Georgetown (16-6): 2 0 1 3 0 0 0 — 6
