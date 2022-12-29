The brand new Pentucket Regional gym welcomed another first on Wednesday.
It was the return of the annual Pentucket Holiday Wrestling Tournament in a sparkling new venue, and the host Panthers put on a great show. In total, 19 teams from across the state traveled to compete, and it was Tri-County Regional that came in first with 182.5 points followed by Roxbury Latin in second (157).
Pentucket came in eighth with 81 points, and had plenty of highlights to show for it.
Top among them was returning Daily News MVP Trevor Kamuda claiming gold at 145 pounds with a first-period pin in the finals. His younger brother, Tanner, won bronze at 120, Adam Newman was fourth at 160 and both Carson Otero (126) and Dylan Gately (170) took sixth at their respective weight classes.
Another great storyline was longtime Eagle-Tribune sportswriter Dave Dyer being in attendance. The award-winning wrestling writer had to unfortunately step away to focus on his health, but was welcomed back warmly by good friend and Pentucke coach Dennis Puleo.
