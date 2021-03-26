LYNNFIELD — Pentucket football had a lot going against it heading into Friday's opener. The team got a late start due to a COVID pause in the preseason, and meanwhile Lynnfield had nearly a month of football under its belt and was coming off a thrilling last-minute victory over Newburyport the week prior.
But even if Pentucket couldn't get the win in the end, you wouldn't have known any of that by watching the game.
Pentucket gave a great effort in Friday's 13-7 loss, essentially playing the undefeated Pioneers to a draw before a fourth-quarter pick-six ultimately gave Lynnfield the lead for good. Immediately prior to that Pentucket held Lynnfield out of the end zone on 4th and goal, keeping the game tied at 7-7 and giving the team a chance to drive the length of the field for the lead with under five minutes to play.
But three plays into that decisive drive, Lynnfield's Spencer Riley jumped a route and nabbed a 16-yard interception return for a touchdown to steal the lead and the momentum right back.
"I thought our guys played well," said Pentucket co-head coach Steve Hayden. "Really experience-wise, this was our first game, and this was their third, that's a big difference. But hats off to them, they made the plays when they had to, a big fourth down, that's a good team over there, some talented kids."
Early on it looked as if Pentucket might have its hands full with Lynnfield's standout senior receiver Jack Ford, who came right out of the gate and victimized Pentucket with two catches for 72 yards on the opening drive, including a 55-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 early.
But after that Pentucket's defense adjusted and Ford didn't make another catch the rest of the game. Generally Pentucket did a good job keeping the explosive Lynnfield offense in check, limiting quarterback Austin Sutera to 136 yards passing and Lynnfield's other star receiver Bakari Mitchell to two catches for 31 yards.
Meanwhile, Pentucket's new starting quarterback Chase Dwight was a revelation in his debut. The junior was in full command at the line and wound up going 19 for 28 with 154 yards passing to go along with 43 yards rushing on 14 carries. He also completed passes to six different receivers, with Cam St. Louis (six catches, 61 yards), Silas Bucco (six catches, 55 yards) and Will Sutton (three catches, 29 yards, one touchdown) leading the way.
Pentucket tied the score at 7-7 with 17 seconds to play in the first half, driving all the way to the Lynnfield goal line after converting on third down twice to set up Dwight's three-yard touchdown pass to Sutton on second and goal. Pentucket got the ball again to start the second half but could not capitalize, getting a 21-yard run on a fake punt by Andrew Melone before Pentucket subsequently fumbled the ball away on a reception the next snap.
The teams traded possessions from there, with Lynnfield eventually reaching the Pentucket goal line midway through the fourth after running back DJ Capachietti finally broke loose for a 42 yard run after being held in check all game. Linebacker Joe Lynch, who had a monster game on defense and previously had an interception at the end of the first half, brought down Sutera for a six-yard loss on second and goal, and on fourth down Ethan Ruszkowski and Silas Bucco double covered Ford in the end zone to help force the turnover on downs.
But Lynnfield scored moments later anyway on the pick-six, and then the defense shut the door on Pentucket in the final minutes to finish off the win.
Pentucket (0-1) will now look to bounce back next Saturday at Hamilton-Wenham, while Lynnfield is at Manchester Essex next Saturday. Both of those games will kick off at 1 p.m.
***
Lynnfield 13, Pentucket 7
Pentucket (0-1): 7 0 0 0 — 7
Lynnfield (3-0): 0 0 7 6 — 13
First Quarter
L — Jack Ford 55 pass from Austin Sutera (Kevin Connolly kick), 7:45
Second Quarter
P — Will Sutton 3 pass from Chase Dwight (Aidan Tierney kick), 0:17
Fourth Quarter
L — Spencer Riley 16 interception return (kick blocked), 3:25
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pentucket (27-70) — Chase Dwight 14-43, Andrew Melone 3-24, Dylan O'Rourke 8-12, Will Sutton 1-(-4), Adam Payne 1-(-5); Lynnfield (14-95) — DJ Capachietti 9-104, Austin Sutera 5-(-9)
PASSING: Pentucket — Chase Dwight 19-28-1, 154; Lynnfield — Austin Sutera 10-19-1, 136
RECEIVING: Pentucket — Cam St. Louis 6-61, Silas Bucco 6-55, Will Sutton 3-29, Adam Payne 1-5, Ethan Ruszkowski 1-5, Dylan O'Rourke 2-(-1); Lynnfield — Jack Ford 2-72, Bakari Mitchell 2-31, Blake Peters 2-14, DJ Capachietti 2-14, Jim Considine 1-11, Joseph LaFerla 1-(-6)
