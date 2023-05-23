Triton-GTown baseball 5

Cam Willis and Georgetown are the new No. 1 team in Division 5.

 KYLE GAUDETTE/Staff Photo

Well, here we are, the final week of the spring regular season.

It's been an eventful last two months of local sports, but now the final preparations are being put in place ahead of the MIAA state tournaments. The latest MIAA power rankings came out on Tuesday, and tournament brackets will start to be released this weekend and into early next week. 

As a reminder, teams need to finish inside of the top-32 in their respective divisions to make the tournament, or possess a .500 record or better if they find themselves outside of that threshold. Any team inside of the top-16 will get to host a first-round playoff game.

Here is where each local team in each sport currently stands.

Baseball

Division 3

No. 18: Triton (11-6).

No. 24: Newburyport (11-6).

No. 52: Pentucket (3-14).

Division 4

No. 15: Amesbury (8-8).

Division 5

No. 1: Georgetown (13-4).

Boys Lacrosse

Division 3

No. 2: Pentucket (15-2).

No. 3: Newburyport (12-5).

No. 15: Triton (7-8).

Division 4

No. 33: Amesbury (7-10).

Girls Lacrosse

Division 3

No. 1: Newburyport (16-0).

No. 6: Pentucket (10-6).

Division 4

No. 11: Georgetown (8-9).

No. 28: Triton (1-15).

Softball

Division 3

No. 2: Triton (16-2).

No. 10: Newburyport (12-6)

No. 12: Pentucket (13-5).

Division 4

No. 6: Amesbury (13-4).

Division 5

No. 13: Georgetown (10-7).

Boys Tennis

Division 3

No. 35: Newburyport (6-8).

No. 40: Pentucket (2-11).

Division 4

No. 39: Amesbury (0-15).

Girls Tennis

Division 3

No. 2: Newburyport (15-1).

No. 31: Triton (2-11).

No. 37: Pentucket (0-14).

Division 4

No. 18: Amesbury (5-9).

