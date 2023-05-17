Schulson action

Caroline Schulson and Newburyport girls tennis are back to being the No. 1 team in Division 3.

 Keith Sullivan Photo

We’re reaching the home stretch of the spring regular season.

The MIAA releases its updated power rankings twice a week, and the latest version came out on Tuesday. As a reminder, teams need to finish inside of the top-32 in their respective divisions to make the tournament, or possess a .500 record or better if they find themselves outside of that threshold. Any team inside of the top-16 will get to host a first-round playoff game.

Here is where each local team in each sport currently stands.

Baseball

Division 3

No. 17: Triton (11-5).

No. 21: Newburyport (11-5).

No. 50: Pentucket (3-12).

Division 4

No. 21: Amesbury (6-8).

Division 5

No. 2: Georgetown (12-3).

Boys Lacrosse

Division 3

No. 2: Pentucket (12-2).

No. 3: Newburyport (10-5).

No. 15: Triton (7-7).

Division 4

No. 29: Amesbury (6-8).

Girls Lacrosse

Division 3

No. 1: Newburyport (13-0).

No. 3: Pentucket (8-5).

Division 4

No. 11: Georgetown (7-9).

No. 25: Triton (1-13).

Softball

Division 3

No. 1: Triton (14-1).

No. 11: Pentucket (11-4).

No. 13: Newburyport (10-5).

Division 4

No. 4: Amesbury (10-4).

Division 5

No. 12: Georgetown (8-7).

Boys Tennis

Division 3

No. 35: Newburyport (4-8).

No. 40: Pentucket (2-9).

Division 4

No. 36: Amesbury (0-10).

Girls Tennis

Division 3

No. 1: Newburyport (14-1).

No. 28: Triton (2-9).

No. 33: Pentucket (1-11).

Division 4

No. 12: Amesbury (4-5).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you