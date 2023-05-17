We’re reaching the home stretch of the spring regular season.
The MIAA releases its updated power rankings twice a week, and the latest version came out on Tuesday. As a reminder, teams need to finish inside of the top-32 in their respective divisions to make the tournament, or possess a .500 record or better if they find themselves outside of that threshold. Any team inside of the top-16 will get to host a first-round playoff game.
Here is where each local team in each sport currently stands.
Baseball
Division 3
No. 17: Triton (11-5).
No. 21: Newburyport (11-5).
No. 50: Pentucket (3-12).
Division 4
No. 21: Amesbury (6-8).
Division 5
No. 2: Georgetown (12-3).
Boys Lacrosse
Division 3
No. 2: Pentucket (12-2).
No. 3: Newburyport (10-5).
No. 15: Triton (7-7).
Division 4
No. 29: Amesbury (6-8).
Girls Lacrosse
Division 3
No. 1: Newburyport (13-0).
No. 3: Pentucket (8-5).
Division 4
No. 11: Georgetown (7-9).
No. 25: Triton (1-13).
Softball
Division 3
No. 1: Triton (14-1).
No. 11: Pentucket (11-4).
No. 13: Newburyport (10-5).
Division 4
No. 4: Amesbury (10-4).
Division 5
No. 12: Georgetown (8-7).
Boys Tennis
Division 3
No. 35: Newburyport (4-8).
No. 40: Pentucket (2-9).
Division 4
No. 36: Amesbury (0-10).
Girls Tennis
Division 3
No. 1: Newburyport (14-1).
No. 28: Triton (2-9).
No. 33: Pentucket (1-11).
Division 4
No. 12: Amesbury (4-5).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.