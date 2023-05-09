Triton-GTown baseball 2

As of Tuesday, Griffin Dupuis and the Triton baseball team are slated to host a first-round Division 3 playoff game.

The MIAA released the fourth edition of its statewide spring power rankings on Tuesday.

Seeing as we’re now past the halfway point of the regular season, it’s about that time where teams will start to gear up for the playoff run ahead — or push to try to make them entirely. As a reminder, teams need to finish inside of the top-32 in their respective divisions to make the tournament, or possess a .500 record or better if they find themselves outside of that threshold. Any team inside of the top-16 will get to host a first-round playoff game.

Here is where each local team in each sport currently stands.

Baseball

Division 3

No. 15: Triton (10-3).

No. 21: Newburyport (9-4).

No. 56: Pentucket (1-10).

Division 4

No. 20: Amesbury (3-6).

Division 5

No. 3: Georgetown (9-2).

Boys Lacrosse

Division 3

No. 2: Pentucket (8-2).

No. 5: Newburyport (9-4).

No. 20: Triton (4-7).

Division 4

No. 28: Amesbury (6-5).

Girls Lacrosse

Division 3

No. 1: Newburyport (10-0).

No. 4: Pentucket (7-3).

Division 4

No. 10: Georgetown (5-6).

No. 28: Triton (0-10).

Softball

Division 3

No. 1: Triton (10-1).

No. 6: Pentucket (10-3).

No. 12: Newburyport (7-5).

Division 4

No. 2: Amesbury (8-3).

Division 5

No. 9: Georgetown (5-6).

Boys Tennis

Division 2

No. 41: Newburyport (3-6).

Division 3

No. 35: Pentucket (1-6).

Division 4

No. 37: Amesbury (0-7).

Girls Tennis

Division 3

No. 2: Newburyport (11-1).

No. 20: Triton (2-6).

No. 31: Pentucket (1-5).

Division 4

No. 11: Amesbury (4-3).

