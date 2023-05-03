The MIAA released the second edition of its statewide spring power rankings on Tuesday.
Seeing as we’re right around the halfway point of the regular season, it’s about that time where teams will start to gear up for the playoff run ahead — or push to try to make them entirely. As a reminder, teams need to finish inside of the top-32 in their respective divisions to make the tournament, or possess a .500 record or better if they find themselves outside of that threshold. Any team inside of the top-16 will get to host a first-round playoff game.
Here is where each local team in each sport currently stands.
Baseball
Division 3
No. 16: Triton (7-3).
No. 19: Newburyport (7-3).
No. 59: Pentucket (1-5).
Division 4
No. 28: Amesbury (2-6).
Division 5
No. 3: Georgetown (8-1).
Boys Lacrosse
Division 3
No. 4: Pentucket (8-2).
No. 9: Newburyport (9-3).
No. 23: Triton (2-7).
Division 4
No. 36: Amesbury (5-5).
Girls Lacrosse
No. 1: Newburyport (10-0).
No. 3: Pentucket (5-3).
Division 4
No. 11: Georgetown (5-4).
No. 29: Triton (0-9).
Softball
Division 3
No. 3: Triton (7-1).
No. 9: Pentucket (8-2).
No. 13: Newburyport (6-4).
Division 4
No. 2: Amesbury (7-2).
Division 5
No. 2: Georgetown (5-3).
Boys Tennis
Division 2
No. 37: Newburyport (3-4).
Division 3
No. 33: Pentucket (1-5).
Division 4
No. 37: Amesbury (0-6).
Girls Tennis
Division 3
No. 1: Newburyport (9-0).
No. 29: Triton (1-5).
No. 30: Pentucket (0-6).
Division 4
No. 13: Amesbury (3-3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.