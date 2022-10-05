It’s that time of the year again.
The MIAA came out with the first edition of its fall sports power rankings late last week, and updated each of its list on Tuesday. Of course, where a team is ranked determines its seeding for the upcoming state tournaments, as well if it even qualifies or not.
Just as a friendly reminder:
This is the second school year the MIAA will proceed under the power rankins system.
The power rankings are determined by a handful of variables, including strength of schedule, opponent’s rating and margain of victory/defeat.
For Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball, teams that finish inside of the top-32 in each division automatically qualify for the tournament, with the top-16 hosting a first-round playoff game. Those outside of the top-32 can still make their respective tournaments so long as they have a .500 or better record.
For Football, it is strictly the top-16 in each division that qualify.
As expected, many teams across the Daily News area have performed quite well this fall, and have positioned themselves nicely for deep postseason runs.
Here are some storylines to follow moving forward.
In field hockey, each of our five local CAL schools are current playoff teams, with Newburyport and Triton leading the pack in Division 3 as the Nos. 3 and 6 seed. Undefeated Amesbury football (3-0) is the No. 2 seed in Division 7, trailing on fellow unbeaten West Boylston (4-0). Despite also being undefeated, Newburyport boys soccer (11-0) is the No. 11 seed in Division 3. But the Clippers should still be more than thrilled with all of their atheltic teams this fall, as besides boys soccer and field hockey, the girls soccer team stands at No. 3 in Division 3 while the volleyball team sits atop Division 3 as the current No. 1 overall team.
Here are the updated rankings.
Field Hockey
Division 3
No. 3: Newburyport (7-1-1)
No. 6: Triton (7-1-2)
No. 19: Pentucket (5-3-1)
Division 4
No. 15: Georgetown (5-5-1)
No. 31: Amesbury (1-8-0)
Football
Division 4
No. 14: Newburyport (2-2)
Division 5
No. 8: Triton (2-2)
No. 28: Pentucket (0-4)
Division 7
No. 2: Amesbury (3-0)
Division 8
No. 30: Georgetown (0-4)
Boys Soccer
Division 3
No. 11: Newburyport (11-0)
No. 43: Pentucket (3-4-1)
No. 60: Triton (0-10)
Division 4
No. 36: Amesbury (1-7-0)
Division 5
No. 33: Georgetown (2-4-3)
Girls Soccer
Division 3
No. 3: Newburyport (10-1-0)
No. 5: Pentucket (6-0-2)
No. 26: Triton (3-5-2)
Division 4
No. 28 Amesbury (1-6-1)
Division 5
No. 5: Georgetown (5-3-2)
Volleyball
Division 3
No. 1: Newburyport (11-1)
No. 18: Triton (3-5)
No. 32: Pentucket (0-9)
Division 5
No. 16: Georgetown (3-7)
