Spring playoffs are here.
The latest MIAA power rankings came out last Friday, and expect the state tournament pairings to be released on Wednesday. The latest rankings do not include the results of any games played over the weekend or early this week.
The top 32 in each division based on the MIAA power rankings will qualify for the playoffs. Teams outside of the top 32 that have above a .500 record will also qualify. Finishing inside of the top 16 will guarantee a team at least one home playoff game.
Here is where each local team stands as of the latest release of the rankings. In parentheses next to each team is its current record as of the end of Tuesday (5/31).
Baseball
Division 3
No. 12: Newburyport (14-6)
No. 18: Pentucket (10-10)
No. 23: Triton (11-9)
Division 4 No. 1: Amesbury (16-4)
Division 5
No. 5: Georgetown (10-10)
Boys Lacrosse
Division 3
No. 8: Newburyport (12-6)
No. 10: Pentucket (13-5)
No. 14: Triton (10-8)
Division 4
No. 45: Amesbury (3-15)
Girls Lacrosse
Division 3
No. 1: Newburyport (17-1)
No. 5: Pentucket (10-4)
Division 4
No. 10: Triton (8-10)
No. 17: Georgetown (5-13)
Softball
Division 3
No. 9: Triton (15-5)
No. 21: Newburyport (9-11)
No. 25: Pentucket (11-9)
Division 4
No. 3: Amesbury (18-0)
Division 5
No. 38: Georgetown (5-13)
Boys Tennis
Division 2
No. 31: Newburyport (7-6)
Division 3
No. 28: Pentucket (3-11)
Division 4
No. 26: Amesbury (3-13)
Girls Tennis
Division 3
No. 1: Newburyport (15-2)
No. 34: Pentucket (1-13)
No. 39: Triton (1-13)
Division 4
No. 25: Amesbury (3-13)
