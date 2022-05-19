The MIAA spring sports playoffs are set to begin in just a couple of weeks.
This will be the first spring season away from the old sectional tournaments and under the new statewide postseason format. Each school was placed into a respective division based on the size of its student body, and the top 32 in each division based on the MIAA power rankings will qualify for the playoffs. Teams outside of the top 32 that have above a .500 record will also qualify.
Finishing inside of the top 16 will guarantee a team at least one home playoff game.
Here is where each local team stands as of the latest MIAA power rankings, which came out on Thursday. In parentheses next to each team is its current record as of the end of Wednesday.
Baseball
Division 3
No. 7: Newburyport (13-3).
No. 20: Pentucket (7-7).
No. 23: Triton (9-6).
Division 4
No. 1: Amesbury (12-4).
Division 5
No. 5: Georgetown (7-8).
Boys Lacrosse
Division 3
No. 10: Pentucket (11-4).
No. 11: Newburyport (10-5).
No. 14: Triton (9-7).
Division 4
No. 49: Amesbury (1-13).
Girls Lacrosse
Division 3
No. 1: Newburyport (14-1).
No. 7: Pentucket (6-4).
Division 4
No. 12: Triton (7-8).
No. 19: Georgetown (3-13).
Softball
Division 3
No. 9: Triton (13-4).
No. 21: Newburyport (8-9).
No. 28: Pentucket (6-8).
Division 4
No. 2: Amesbury (14-0).
Division 5
No. 32: Georgetown (3-11).
Boys Tennis
Division 2
No. 32: Newburyport (5-4).
Division 3
No. 37: Pentucket (2-7).
Division 4
No. 31: Amesbury (1-11).
Girls Tennis
Division 3
No. 1: Newburyport (13-1).
No. 31: Pentucket (1-10).
No. 38: Triton (1-11).
Division 4
No. 28: Amesbury (2-10).
