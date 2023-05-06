GEORGETOWN -- When the Newburyport softball team is swinging the bats as well as it is, it's going to be tough to beat.
On Thursday, the Clippers did most of their damage with a 10-run second inning, which was plenty to hold off a hard-fighting Georgetown team to pick up an 18-6 win. So going back over their last four games, in which they've won three of them, the Clippers (7-5) have scored 51 runs, with their lone loss coming to a talented North Reading team which got a run in the seventh to win it.
"It was a good win today," said Newburyport coach Bob Gillespie. "We're hitting the ball hard and it's always good to beat a CAL team. The defense is getting better, and offensively we've always been strong, so if we can continue to put those two things together we'll be alright."
True to their coach's word, the Clippers didn't commit any errors on Thursday.
And offensively, it was sophomore Sophie LaVallee having a monster day, going 3-for-5 with a run scored and five RBI. Emma Keefe and Grace Habib also went 3-for-5, with Keefe driving in three runs and Habib two.
After grabbibg a 3-1 lead after the first inning, Newburyport exploded for 10 runs in the second. A pair of Georgetown (5-5) errors proved costly, and made all of the runs scored unearned, but the Clippers still belted out five hits in the inning highlighted by a LaVallee two-run double. Keefe, Keira Dowell and Nieve Morrissey added RBI-singles in the frame, as the Clippers basically broke the game wide open.
"We're trying our best to eliminate those innings," said Georgetown coach Jay Santinassino. "They seem to only happen against upper (CAL) schools, but we're a really young team and we're improving."
The Royals also never backed down.
After that rough second inning, freshman pitcher Maddie Grant came out and tossed a clean third. Then in the bottom of the inning, Talya Mariani (3-for-4, 3 RBI) ripped an RBI-single followed by Zoey Halmen (2-for-3) crushing a two-run double to center. Eighth-grader Elizabeth Barbarick also continued her torrid spring going 3-for-3 with three runs scored and a walk.
The Royals would make it 13-6 after the fourth on another Mariani two-run double, but the Clippers responded with four in the sixth to put the game away.
Newburyport 18, Georgetown 6
Newburyport (18): Nieve Morrissey rf 3-1-2, Isla DeVivo rf 2-1-0, Cassidy Bolcome 4-2-1, Emily Meleedy p 2-3-1, Emma Keefe ss 5-4-3, Grace Habib c 5-0-3, Ella Rogers pr 0-1-0, Sophie LaVallee 2b 5-1-3, Keira Dowell 5-1-1, Maddie McLeod 3b 3-2-0, Lea Quintiliani 1b 3-1-0. Totals 37-18-14
Georgetown (6): Ellie Barbarick 3-3-3, Maddie Grant 4-2-1, Ava Fair c 4-0-0, Talya Mariani 1b 4-1-3, Zoey Halmen cf 3-0-2, Gillien Figueroa 3b 3-0-0, Ava Ruggeiro rf 2-0-0, Madison Cirone lf 3-0-0, Cora Robinson 2b 0-0-0, Madilyn Halmen ph 1-0-1, Sophie Thresher 2b 1-0-0. Totals 28-6-10
RBI: N — LaVallee 5, Keefe 3, Habib 2, Dowell 2, Morrissey, Bolcome, Meleedy; G — Mariani 3, Z. Halmen 2, Fair
WP: Meleedy; LP: Bolcome
Newburyport (7-5): 3 10 0 2 0 3 — 18
Georgetown (5-5): 1 0 3 2 0 0 — 6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.