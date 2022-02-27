There really wasn’t all that much Emily Rubio hadn’t accomplished already over her outstanding indoor and outdoor track career at Pentucket.
But, what little she hadn’t fell this weekend.
The three-time Daily News All-Star and one-time MVP (2019-20) made even more school history on Saturday when she became the first Pentucket athlete ever — boy or girl — to win an All-State indoor track championship. The senior jumped her usual 5-foot-4 in the high jump, which was good enough to win gold over talented jumpers from Lexington, Westford Academy and Central Catholic. She nearly cleared 5-6, which would have been a personal record, then went on to place fifth in the long jump (17-7) and run on the 4x200 relay team with Kayla Murphy, Reese Gallant and Sage Smith that finished 17th (1:50.78) when they came in seeded 23rd.
And to make the day even better, her sister, Pheobe, placed 8th in the 1,000 with a four-second personal best time of 3:03.58.
“Between CALs and the Division 4 state championship, she’s just been jumping really well,” said Pentucket girls track coach Steve Derro. “She’s just continued to work hard and improve over the past few years. It really is an impressive feat to do what she did.”
As a reminder, the All-State meet involves the top athletes from across the state from all division. To qualify, an athlete had to finish inside the top 3 at any event at one of last week’s Divisional State Championships.
In other words, All-States is the best-of-the-best.
And with her historic title, Rubio completed the “high jump season sweep,” so to speak. She won the event at the Division 4 State Relays, the CAL Championship, the Division 4 State Championship and now All-States, posting a winning score of 5-4 each time.
“It’s an unbelievable goal to accomplish,” said Derro. “Even to be a Division 4 state champion like she was last week is an outstanding accomplishment. Now to do this is even more special. It’s been a heck of a run for her.
“She’s such a nice kid and a hard worker and wants to improve in everything that she does. I couldn’t be happier for her, and she’s been a joy to coach these last four years.”
A Middlebury College commit, Rubio will compete in the high jump and the long jump at New England’s this upcoming Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center, then will do the pentathlon and run with the 4x200 team at New Balanace Nationals.
Elsewhere for Pentucket at All-States, Alex Bishop cleared 6-2 to place sixth in the high jump, then ran on the 4x400 team with Yanni Kakouris, Will Roberts and Stratton Seymour.
Newburyport also saw some standout performances.
Top among them for the Clippers was T.J. Carleo placing fifth in the 1,000 in 2:34.22. Will Acquaviva took 10th in the 300 in 36.52, and Abby Kelly backed up her personal-best run in the 2-Mile at the Division 4 State Meet last week by placing 14th in 11:38.25.
Lastly, the Clipper girl’s 4x400 relay team of Annie Shay, Blake Parker, Elizabeth Downs and Devin Stroope finished 10th in 4:14.38.
