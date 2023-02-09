- The following is a press release sent out by Amesbury High School on the retirement of longtime softball coach Jacquie Waters. Over her seven years as head coach of the program — 35 overall — Waters compiled a record of 108-27 while leading the Redhawks to the Division 4 state championship last spring.
Amesbury High School announces, with mixed emotions, the retirement of Varsity Softball Coach Jacquie Waters. Coach Waters has been a part of the Amesbury High School Softball program for the past 35 years — as an assistant, or for the last seven years as its head coach. During this time, Amesbury has won five State Titles and countless Cape Ann League Championships.
As the head coach last spring, Coach Waters guided the Redhawks to its latest state title. Over the years, Jacquie coached in the girls soccer and basketball programs. She also was very active in the town, coaching summer clinics and camps. In addition, she was a big part of the Amesbury Girls Youth Softball League.
Wins and titles aside, Coach Waters will be remembered as a coach who had the kids’ best interests in mind. She treated every kid with the utmost respect — gave every kid the attention they needed — and sought their best efforts, both on and off the field.
Coach Waters will continue to be around supporting Amesbury High School sports and Boston University Softball, where her daughter, Ashley, is the head coach.
Amesbury High School was fortunate to have Coach Waters for 35 years as a coach, and look forward to having her continue her role as a fan of ASH sports.
