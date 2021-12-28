Jack Lindholm certainly picked a great time to score his first goal of the season.
With 49 seconds left in the third period of Tuesday’s Lion Cup tourney opener, the sophomore defensmen slowly skated forward from the blue line as a pile of bodies wreslted in front of the net. The puck eventually squirted loose from the pile right to his stick, and Lindholm wristed a shot that went top shelf to clinch Triton’s dramatic 2-1 win over Lowell Catholic.
“It was a great shot,” said Triton coach Ryan Sheehan. “The puck came out of that scrum right to him and he roofed it. We had been creating a bunch of chances before that, so it was nice to see that one finally go in.”
The Vikings (2-2) will now play in the Lions Cup final against either host Chelmsford or Danvers on Thursday at 3:10 p.m. from Lowell’s Tsongas Center.
“This was one of our best efforts of the year,” said Sheehan. “It was an impressive offensive showing, and defensively the guys played well in front of Wes (Rollins). Certainly one of our best efforts.”
Triton opened the scoring in the first period of Tuesday’s game when senior co-captain Cole Daniels potted his second goal of the year off assists from Kenny Madill and Callan Wardwell. It was a scoreless second period, but early in the third Lowell Catholic was able to find the equalizer.
But Rollins (16 saves) made some key stops down the stretch to keep it tied, leading to Lindholm’s late heroics.
Triton 2, Lowell Catholic 1
Lions Cup
Triton (2-2): 1 0 1 — 2
Lowell Catholic: 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: Cole Daniels, Jack Lindhalm
Assists: Kenny Madill, Callan Wardwell, Daniels, Andrew Johnson
Saves: Wes Rollins 16
