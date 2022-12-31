CHELMSFORD -- How's this for a story?
On Wednesday night, Wes Rollins made 42 saves between regulation and overtime, then stopped four more shots in a shootout to lead Triton to a dramatic victory over host Chelmsford in the first round annual Lions Cup Holiday Tournament.
Flash forward to Friday night, and between the pipes for the Vikings was ... Gavin Marengi.
Wait, what?
Yup. This winter, Triton has two all-star goalies to choose from, and so far both have produced similar results. Two nights prior it happened to be Rollins who starred first under the bright tournament lights, but flash forward to the finals and it was Marengi's turn to say to his teammate, "hold my blocker."
And after yet another 50 minutes of exciting hockey didn't yield a winner, Triton and Danvers had to settle their 4-4 tie with a shootout. But taking after his teammate, Marengi saved three shootout shots, and freshman Michael Taylor netted the game-winner in the fifth round to send Triton to a 5-4 victory (3-2 in shootout) that claimed the program's first Lions Cup title since the 2019-20 season.
"Gavin played awesome," said Triton coach Ryan Sheehan. "Wes Rollins got the tournament MVP, he turned away 42 shots the other day against Chelmsford, and Gavin was just as good today. He would get co-MVP with Wes. We're confident with both guys in the net."
The Lions Cup trophy was just another step in the right direction in what is shaping up to be a bounceback year for Triton. After a 5-15-1 season a year ago that ended in the first round of the Division 3 tournament -- and included a 7-0 loss to Chelmsford in the Lions Cup final -- the Vikings (3-1-0) are off to a hot start this winter.
"It's a totally different season and I'm just happy the team is starting to see some success," said co-captain Braeden McDonald. "Last year we didn't see a lot of success, but it's showing now that we're a better team."
But Danvers (3-2-2) didn't make anything easy.
In fact, the Falcons' first shot on goal came from Michael DeLisio two minutes in, and the junior snuck a wrister under the crossbar to make it 1-0. Freshman Luke Sullivan responded with a Triton goal moments later to tie it up, but Danvers took a 2-1 lead after the first period when Seamus Cory slid a shot under Marengi's leg.
Triton, however, showed its explosiveness in a big way.
The Vikings started the second period on a power play, and got a goal from Taylor to tie it up. A minute later, Andrew Johnson took a give-and-go pass from Connor Rumph and buried it to give his team the lead. And just 23 seconds after that, it was Colin Fidler finding the back of the net to put Triton up 4-2.
It was three goals for the Vikings within the first two minutes of the period, and it was a two-goal lead the team would take into the third.
"We were just trying to pick our spirits back up," said Danvers coach Kevin Fessette. "At the end of the day, 4-2, it's only two goals, and I thought our guys responded well. I thought they stayed disciplined, and obviously power play goals are huge. So you take advantage of that, and that's a sign of discipline. We got some good contributors, some new guys scoring goals, and I thought our goalie bounced back as time went on. So it was a good display of character from our guys. I'm proud of their effort."
The Falcons were stoned by Marengi multiple times on a 5-on-3 during the second, and couldn't convert on two other power plays during the period.
But finally, penalties caught up to the Vikings.
Ty Langlais scored on a power play to cut it to 4-3 with nine minutes left, and two minutes later it was Nick Robinson who tied it up on the man advantage. The Falcons nearly found a winning goal late in the period, but Marengi turned the shot away with his pad to send the game to OT.
"I thought we responded well being down a goal after the first period," said Sheehan. "Coming out and scoring three early ones in the second was nice, but I think we got a little complacent. Then the penalties set in and, you know, Danvers has a good power play and that's how they got back into the game. But I'm happy with the way we played towards the end. The 4-on-4 in overtime we still pressured the puck and played with a little bit of confidence."
Marengi and Danvers goalie Braedyn Oteri exchanged saves to start the shootout, but the Falcons would go up 2-0 thanks to good tries from Josh Henry and Langlais. Sullivan scored for Triton to make it 2-1 after three rounds, then it was Marengi's turn to steal the show and make two straight saves.
Mason Colby tied it up at 2-2 with a goal in the fourth round, then it was Taylor firing the tournament-winner under Oteri's legs.
"We can definitley use this as momentum moving forward to keep going," said fellow Triton captain Jack Lindholm. "Knowing what it feels like to have success, what it feels like to win, we can use that to pick up some more wins."
Triton 5, Danvers 4
Danvers (3-2-2): 2 0 2 0 — 4
Triton (3-1): 1 3 0 1 — 5
Lions Cup Final (Triton wins 3-2 in shootout)
Goals: T — Lucas Sullivan, Michael Taylor, Andrew Johnson, Colin Fidler; D — Michael DeLisio, Seamus Cary, Ty Langlais, Nick Robinson
Shootout Goals: T — Sullivan, Mason Colby, Taylor; D — Josh Henry, Langlais
Assists: T — Rumph, Tyler Egan; D — DeLisio 2, Robinson
Saves: T — Gavin Marengi; D — Braedyn Oteri
