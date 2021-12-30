LOWELL — If nothing else, Thursday was at least a good test for the Triton hockey team moving forward for the rest of the season.
And what the Vikings learned is that they need to study a lot harder.
Facing a talented Chelmsford team in the finals of the 2nd annual Lions Cup holiday tournament, Triton hung around for two periods before eventually succombing to a lopsided 7-0 defeat at Lowell’s Tsongas Center. It served as some major payback for two years ago, when the Vikings shut out the Lions in the tournament’s first ever championship game.
“Chelmsford is a really good team,” said Triton coach Ryan Sheehan. “I mean, they’ve got some seniors and they’ve got some skill and speed, so I don’t think it had anything to do with the bright lights having an impact on us or anything like that. We just ran into a better team today.”
That sentiment was certainly true.
But for a while, Triton (2-3) was making it much more of a game than the final score would indicate. The host Lions came out buzzing, and clearly had speed on their side, but the Vikings’ D-core of Cam Murray, Jack Lindholm, Alex Monteiro and Braedan McDonald kept freshman goalie Gavin Marengi clean of shots for the game’s first five minutes.
And when Marengi did see his first wrister from the left circle, he calmly kick-saved it away.
In fact, regardless of the final score, Marengi was still quite solid in net with 24 saves. He kept his team in the game for the first two periods, and stopped a pair of breakaways early in the third when the Vikings were pressing to score.
“I thought Gavin did very well. He’s going to be just fine,” said Sheehan. “There were a couple of weird runs on sort of half-breakaways, kids diving and stuff like, and they just sneaked a couple by him far post. He played well, we just have to do a better job in front of him.”
Triton, which beat Lowell Catholic in dramatic fashion on Tuesday to reach the final, went on the game’s first power play midway through the first period. But Chelmsford was able to kill, and moments latter found the back of the net to take a 1-0 lead after the first period.
The Vikings started off the second on another power play, and nearly equalized when senior Kenny Madill fired a rocket from the blue line that clanged off the post. But the Lions were able to kill the rest of the man advantage, and got goals from Matt Hall and Owen Flanagan to make it 3-0 after the second period. Hall fired a deadly wrister off an offensive-zone faceoff win, and Flanagan simply outskated the lone Triton defender on a puck that was headed for an icing and put on a nifty backhand to beat Marengi.
Then the flood gates opened in the third.
With Triton pressing, a turnover led to a 2-on-1 rush, and after Marengi saved the initial shot Adam Lizine was right there for the tip-in rebound to make it 4-0. Flanagan then scored with four minutes left and one minute left for the hat-trick, and the Lions squeaked another one by a defeated Vikings squad just before the final buzzer sounded.
“If you turn the puck over a lot and give it to good players, then they’re going to make something happen and score some goals,” said Sheehan. “And that’s what happened. I think the third period was a bit of a letdown. We tried to push forward, which leads to a lot of odd-man rushes and breakaways.”
It didn’t end up being a repeat title like Triton wanted, but there’s still plenty of hockey left to play this winter.
And up next, the Vikings will try to rebound at Amesbury next Saturday (1/8) at 5:25 p.m.
“We’re going to have to learn how to play in our defensive zone against good teams or else we’re going to be in for it,” said Sheehan. “But that was a great test early in the season, so I think we’ll be better for it.”
Chelmsford 7, Triton 0
Triton (2-3): 0 0 0 — 0
Chelmsford: 1 2 4 — 7
Lions Cup Final
Goals: Flanagan 3, Pelkey, Hall, Lizine, Bongiorno
Saves: C — Bierwirth 12; T — Gavin Marengi 24
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.