Unfortunately, the Daily News area did not get a chance to crown any state champions this fall season.
But that doesn't mean it wasn't still memorable.
Many local programs, like Newburyport boys soccer and Pentucket field hockey, won the Cape Ann League for the first time ever, while others like Amesbury boys soccer and field hockey, as well as Georgetown volleyball and field hockey, broke long-standing state tournament droughts.
Then you had teams like Triton volleyball, which won the program's first ever state tournament game. And who could forget the Pentucket football team's epic turnaround from a dissapointing Fall 2 season to their run to the Division 5 state semifinal?
It's a season that won't be forgetten by many local programs.
But, there can only be one champion in each division.
Here is a list of those state champions broken down by sport. The number in parentheses next to each school represents that team's seed in their respective tournament.
Also, the schedule for next week's eight football Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium were released on Tuesday and can be found at the bottom of this article.
State Champions
Boys Cross Country
Division 1: St. John's Prep.
Division 2: Wakefield.
Division 3: Parker Charter.
Girls Cross Country
Division 1: Marshfield.
Division 2: Holliston.
Division 3: Mount Greylock
Field Hockey
Division 1: Andover (1).
Division 2: Westwood (3).
Division 3: Watertown (2).
Division 4: Uxbridge (3).
Golf
Division 1: (Team): St. John's Prep. (Individual): Ryan Keyes, Wellesley.
Division 2: (Team): Bishop Stang. (Individual): Max Hampoian, Austin Prep.
Division 3: (Team): Dover-Sherborn. (Individual): Colin Spencer, Mashpee.
Boys Soccer
Division 1: Brookline (9).
Division 2: West Springfield (6).
Division 3: Norwell (3).
Division 4: Easthampton (2).
Division 5: Bromfield School (1).
Girls Soccer
Division 1: Natick (6).
Division 2: Whitman-Hanson (3).
Division 3: Norwell (1).
Division 4: Hamilton-Wenham (2).
Division 5: Sutton (4).
Swimming
Division 1: Acton-Boxborough.
Division 2: Wellesley.
Girls Volleyball
Division 1: Needham (5).
Division 2: Hopkinton (3).
Division 3: Old Rochester (4).
Division 4: Ipswich (1).
Division 5: Paulo Freire (17).
Football Super Bowl Schedule
*All games at Gillette Stadium
Division 1 (12/2): Central Catholic (2) vs. Springfield Central (5), 5:30 p.m.
Division 2 (12/2): Catholic Memorial (1) vs. King Philip (3), 8 p.m.
Division 3 (12/2): Marblehead (1) vs. North Attleboro (3), 3 p.m.
Division 4 (12/6): Scituate (1) vs. Duxbury (2), 7:30 p.m.
Division 5 (12/1): North Reading (1) vs. Swampscott (2), 8 p.m.
Division 6 (12/6): Abington (2) vs. Rockland (4), 5 p.m.
Division 7 (12/1): Wahconah (1) vs. Cohasset (6), 5:30 p.m.
Division 8 (12/1): Hull (4) vs. Randolph (10), 3 p.m.
