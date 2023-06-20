Just like that, another high school sports calendar year in the state is in the books.
And as far as our Daily News area is concerned, we went out with a bang.
Not only did the spring season give us some state champions in track, like Newburyport’s Ean Hynes, Triton’s Parker Burns and Pentucket’s Joel Spaulding. But as far as local teams go in the now second completed year of MIAA statewide tournaments — like last year — the Daily News area crowned two state champions.
The Newburyport girls tennis team successfully defended its Division 3 title after beating top-seeded Weston in the championship, and the Clippers saw another champion when their dominant girls lacrosse team won it all for the first time since 2014.
But as far as the rest of the state was concerned, how did the tourneys go?
Well, yet again the power ranking system proved to be pretty accurate in determining champions. Out of the 28 state tournaments across the seven sports that held them, a total of 15 No. 1 seeds won titles. The “highest” seed to win a championship was the No. 6 Middleboro softball team in Division 3, and there was only one No. 5 seed (Lexington girls tennis, Div. 1) and three No. 4 seeds that won.
In boys lacrosse, all four No. 1 seeds won.
In girls lacrosse, all but one No. 1 seed won (No. 3 Dover-Sherborn in Div. 4).
Here is the complete list of MIAA spring sports state champions.
Baseball
Division 1: No. 2 Taunton (21-4).
Division 2: No. 1 Milton (22-3).
Division 3: No. 4 Oakmont (23-2).
Division 4: No. 3 Seekonk (21-4).
Division 5: No. 2 Bourne (18-7).
Boys Lacrosse
Division 1: No. 1 St. John’s Prep (22-1).
Division 2: No. 1 Reading (22-1).
Division 3: No. 1 Norwell (19-3).
Division 4: No. 1 Cohasset (20-2).
Girls Lacrosse
Division 1: No. 1 Lincoln-Sudbury (21-2).
Division 2: No. 1 Notre Dame Academy (25-0).
Division 3: No. 1 Newburyport (21-2).
Division 4: No. 3 Dover-Sherborn (19-6).
Softball
Division 1: No. 3 Taunton (24-1).
Division 2: No. 4 Burlington (21-4).
Division 3: No. 6 Middleboro (21-4).
Division 4: No. 1 Joseph Case (24-1).
Division 5: No. 1 Greenfield (20-5).
Boys Tennis
Division 1: No. 3 Lexington (25-0).
Division 2: No. 1 Duxbury (23-1).
Division 3: No. 1 Wayland (13-6).
Division 4: No. 1 Weston (21-0).
Girls Tennis
Division 1: No. 5 Lexington (24-1).
Division 2: No. 4 Masconomet (20-0).
Division 3: No. 2 Newburyport (20-3).
Division 4: No. 1 Hamilton-Wenham (22-1).
Boys Volleyball
Division 1: No. 1 Needham (27-0).
Division 2: No. 2 Agawam (22-2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.