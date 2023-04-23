*Editor's Note: The Daily News would like to congragulate all of our local runners who participated and completed the 2023 Boston Marathon. Below is a list of local runners from all of our area communities who ran along with their finishing times.

Amesbury

Bib;Name;Age;Time

26618;Patrick Broody;26;4:40:24

26676;Charles Diprima;29;3:44:39

3919;Elizabeth Dollas;46;2:56:02

2667;Doug Ianuario;37;2:57:11

29512;Hannah Jacobs;30;5:12:28

7250;Quintan Loar;36;3:01:26

30347;Brandon Payne;31;4:51:50

11618;John Peterson;48;3:15:59

26023;Julie Sisson;34;5:12:40

25673;Caren Steeves;48;5:17:34

25902;Lindsey Sutton;38;4:12:51

Byfield

Bib;Name;Age;Time

2068;Brandon Barcomb;40;3:14:41

Georgetown

Bib;Name;Age;Time

26568;Shannon Connelly;28;4:33:49

25057;Larry Hanson;68;4:54:01

25420;Lauren Kaminski;34;5:40:12

11838;David Kazmer;55;3:26:35

29863;Casey Manion;29;5:32:03

Groveland

Bib;Name;Age;Time

26286;Samantha Matthews;23;4:10:12

Merrimac

Bib;Name;Age;Time

31935;Sarah Freeman;23;3:41:54

27770;Benjamin Hall;24;3:29:13

23256;Laurie Lavallee;55;3:52:44

5608;Brendan Pickering;29;3:31:09

Newbury

Bib;Name;Age;Time

26796;Erin Connors;35;4:49:34

25253;Jackson Latimer;24;4:06:10

Newburyport

Bib;Name;Age;Time

25846;Andrew Boger;48;3:34:14

25002;John Corvi;29;3:49:13

24661;Mark Corvi;28;3:48:53

30209;Michaela Corvi;24;4:11:04

1408;Steve Dowsett;35;2:39:46

32147;Dave Fortier;58;4:22:56

29822;Emily Hulett;28;4:59:56

1970;Paul LaRosa;46;2:53:04

24403;Marianne Lucey;60;4:44:29

15897;Michael McCormick;64;3:47:58

25173;Patrick O’Toole;38;4:30:05

27603;Danielle Provencher;30;4:04:07

26720;Russell Vaughn;31;4:39:52

Rowley

Bib;Name;Age;Time

27767;Stephen Baiardi;23;3:05:31

26218;Alyssa Kent;22;3:54:11

15235;Alyssa King;37;3:54:21

29954;Chris King;40;3:54:21

29652;Jessica Paquette;38;4:30:25

23663;Kathleen Winslow;55;4:14:02

Salisbury

Bib;Name;Age;Time

30204;Molly Bossi;38;4:10:48

29320;Amanda Burnham;42;4:22:47

30672;Brendan Crowther;27;4:15:30

29180;Pam Freeman;50;5:29:50

27828;Chalee Welch;22;3:25:06

West Newbury

Bib;Name;Age;Time

21045;Tara Driscoll;49;3:50:26

24644;Diane Gagnon;43;4:20:48

26138;Michael McCarthy;44;4:56:26

10675;Siobhan Mitchell;23;3:02:09

20233;Rick Walsh;64;3:46:26

