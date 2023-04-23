*Editor's Note: The Daily News would like to congragulate all of our local runners who participated and completed the 2023 Boston Marathon. Below is a list of local runners from all of our area communities who ran along with their finishing times.
Amesbury
Bib;Name;Age;Time
26618;Patrick Broody;26;4:40:24
26676;Charles Diprima;29;3:44:39
3919;Elizabeth Dollas;46;2:56:02
2667;Doug Ianuario;37;2:57:11
29512;Hannah Jacobs;30;5:12:28
7250;Quintan Loar;36;3:01:26
30347;Brandon Payne;31;4:51:50
11618;John Peterson;48;3:15:59
26023;Julie Sisson;34;5:12:40
25673;Caren Steeves;48;5:17:34
25902;Lindsey Sutton;38;4:12:51
Byfield
Bib;Name;Age;Time
2068;Brandon Barcomb;40;3:14:41
Georgetown
Bib;Name;Age;Time
26568;Shannon Connelly;28;4:33:49
25057;Larry Hanson;68;4:54:01
25420;Lauren Kaminski;34;5:40:12
11838;David Kazmer;55;3:26:35
29863;Casey Manion;29;5:32:03
Groveland
Bib;Name;Age;Time
26286;Samantha Matthews;23;4:10:12
Merrimac
Bib;Name;Age;Time
31935;Sarah Freeman;23;3:41:54
27770;Benjamin Hall;24;3:29:13
23256;Laurie Lavallee;55;3:52:44
5608;Brendan Pickering;29;3:31:09
Newbury
Bib;Name;Age;Time
26796;Erin Connors;35;4:49:34
25253;Jackson Latimer;24;4:06:10
Newburyport
Bib;Name;Age;Time
25846;Andrew Boger;48;3:34:14
25002;John Corvi;29;3:49:13
24661;Mark Corvi;28;3:48:53
30209;Michaela Corvi;24;4:11:04
1408;Steve Dowsett;35;2:39:46
32147;Dave Fortier;58;4:22:56
29822;Emily Hulett;28;4:59:56
1970;Paul LaRosa;46;2:53:04
24403;Marianne Lucey;60;4:44:29
15897;Michael McCormick;64;3:47:58
25173;Patrick O’Toole;38;4:30:05
27603;Danielle Provencher;30;4:04:07
26720;Russell Vaughn;31;4:39:52
Rowley
Bib;Name;Age;Time
27767;Stephen Baiardi;23;3:05:31
26218;Alyssa Kent;22;3:54:11
15235;Alyssa King;37;3:54:21
29954;Chris King;40;3:54:21
29652;Jessica Paquette;38;4:30:25
23663;Kathleen Winslow;55;4:14:02
Salisbury
Bib;Name;Age;Time
30204;Molly Bossi;38;4:10:48
29320;Amanda Burnham;42;4:22:47
30672;Brendan Crowther;27;4:15:30
29180;Pam Freeman;50;5:29:50
27828;Chalee Welch;22;3:25:06
West Newbury
Bib;Name;Age;Time
21045;Tara Driscoll;49;3:50:26
24644;Diane Gagnon;43;4:20:48
26138;Michael McCarthy;44;4:56:26
10675;Siobhan Mitchell;23;3:02:09
20233;Rick Walsh;64;3:46:26
