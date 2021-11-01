Newburyport football 1

Iyobosa Osazuwa and Newburyport begin their state tournament run Friday night in Foxborough.

The MIAA released its state tournament football pairings on Monday.

Newburyport will represent our local schools in Division 4, while Pentucket and Triton face off in the first round in Division 5 and Amesbury is the No. 2 seed in Division 7.

Here are the seedings and first-round matchups in each of our local divisions.

Division 4

Seedings: 1. Scituate (7-1); 2. Duxbury (6-1); 3. Foxborough (7-1); 4. Grafton (8-0); 5. Tewksbury (6-2); 6. Middleborough (6-2); 7. Danvers (3-5); 8. Ashland (8-0); 9. Northhampton (6-2); 10. Wayland (4-4); 11. Wilmington (5-3); 12. Bedford (7-1); 13. Marlborough (5-3); 14. NEWBURYPORT (4-4); 15. South High Community School (6-2); 16. East Longmeadow (4-4).

First Round

Friday, Nov. 5

East Longmeadow at Scituate, 7 p.m.; Northhampton at Ashland, 7 p.m.; Marlborough at Graton, 7 p.m.; Bedford at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.; South High Community at Duxbury, 7 p.m.; Wayland at Danvers, 7 p.m.; Newburyport at Foxborough, 7 p.m.; Wilmington at Middleborough, 7 p.m.

Division 5

Seedings: 1. North Reading (7-1); 2. Swampscott (8-0); 3. Bishop Fenwick (6-2); 4. PENTUCKET (6-2); 5. Old Rochester (5-2); 6. Austin Prep (4-4); 7. Dover-Sherborn (7-1); 8. Pittsfield (6-1); 9. Norton (6-1); 10. Watertown (5-3); 11. Hudson (7-1); 12. Northeast Metro (6-2); 13. TRITON (3-4); 14. Maynard (6-2); 15. Apponequet (3-4); 16. Fairhaven (6-2).

First Round

Friday, Nov. 5

Fairhaven at North Reading, 6 p.m.; Norton at Pittsfield, 6 p.m.; Northeast at Old Rochester, 7 p.m.; Apponequet at Swampscott, 7 p.m.; Watertown at Dover-Sherborn, 6:30 p.m.; Maynard at Bishop Fenwick, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Triton at Pentucket, noon (Haverhill Stadium); Hudson at Austin Prep, 1:30 p.m.

Division 7

Seedings: 1. Wahconah (8-0); 2. AMESBURY (6-1); 3. Hamilton-Wenham (6-2); 4. Northbridge (7-1); 5. West Boylston (7-1); 6. Cohasset (5-2); 7. Mashpee (6-2); 8. Clinton (4-3); 9. Boston Latin (6-1); 10. Nantucket (4-2); 11. Blue Hills (8-1); 12. Saint Bernard's (4-3); 13. Greenfield (6-2); 14. Leicester (4-4); 15. East Boston (6-1); 16. Lunnenburg (5-3)

First Round

Friday, Nov. 5

Lunenburg at Wahconah, 6 p.m.; Boston Latin at Clinton, 7 p.m.; Greenfield at Northbridge, 7 p.m.; St. Bernard's at West Boylston, 7 p.m.; East Boston at Amesbury, 7 p.m.; Blue Hills at Cohasset, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Leicester at Hamilton-Wenham, 2 p.m.

TBD

Nantucket at Mashpee

