The future is looking bright for our area girls indoor track teams.
At Saturday's MSTCA Freshmen-Sophomore meet in Boston, many area athletes took center stage. The Newburyport girls in particular had a strong day, highlighted by its first-place 4x400 relay team (4:23.39), seconds from Abby Kelly in the 2-Mile (12:04.26) and Julia Schena in the high jump (4-10) and a third from Sophia Franco in the 600 (1:48.34).
Elsewhere, Pentucket's Delaney Meagher took third in the high jump (4-8) and ran on the fifth-place 4x200 relay team, and the Triton 4x400 team of Ari Basile, Ava Burl, Alexa Bonasera and Anna Romano took third as well (4:33.17).
On the boys side, Newburyport's Jalen Wise finished seventh in the 600 (1:35.58) and ninth in the long jump (17-0.50).
Boys Indoor Track
MSTCA Frosh-Soph Meet
Top area finishers:
600: 7. Jalen Wise (N) 1:35.58, 9. Bryce Martis (T) 1:36.42; 2-Mile: 5. Drew Casino (N) 11:07.55; LJ: 9. Wise (N) 17-0.50;
Girls Indoor Track
MSTCA Frosh-Soph Meet
Top area finishers:
55 meter dash: 5. Sydney Trout (P) 7.72; 300: 4. Devin Stroope (N) 44.18, 5. Morgan Felts (N) 45.41, 8. Arianna Basile (T) 45.89; 600: 3. Sophia Franco (N) 1:48.34, 4. Blake Parker (N) 1:48.61; 2-Mile: 2. Abby Kelly (N) 12:04.26, 8. Ava Burl (T) 13:01.21; 4x200: 5. Pentucket (Delaney Meagher, Wynter Smith, Kayla Murphy, Trout) 2:00.23; 4x400: 1. Newburyport (4:23.39), 3. Triton (Basile, Burl, Alexa Bonasera, Anna Romano) 4:33.17; HJ: 2. Julia Schena (N) 4-10, 3. Meagher (P) 4-8, 5. Smith (P) 4-8; LJ: 6. Lilly Pons (N) 14-6.50;
