The Division 5 state baseball playoffs run through Georgetown.
With the official release of the MIAA brackets on Wednesday, the Royals (14-6) found themselves sitting atop their division as the No. 1 overall seed. Last year's run to the semifinals was memorable, but the Royals will look to make it one step further this spring when they host either No. 33 South Shore or No. 32 Pathfinder in the first round on Monday (4:30 p.m.).
Whoever they draw, expect ace Zach Gilmore (7-2, 1.13 ERA, 55 Ks) to be on the hill.
Moving up one to Division 4, Amesbury (10-10) earned the No. 13 seed and will host No. 20 Southwick in the first round on Sunday at 3 p.m. It's been quite the turnaround for the Redhawks after starting the year 1-6, and when that first pitch does comes on Sunday expect lefty ace Trevor Kimball (7-3, 1.67 ERA, 82 Ks) to be throwing it.
Finally in Division 3, Newburyport (No. 23, 13-7) and Triton (No. 21, 12-8) both made the field. The Clippers and ace/slugger Owen Tahnk (.439, 24 RBI) will host No. 42 Southeastern in a preliminary round game on Friday at 3 p.m., while Griffin Dupuis (5-3, 1.50 ERA, 56 Ks) and the Vikings will travel to play No. 12 Pittsfield in the first round on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Interestingly, Southeastern upset Triton in the preliminary round a year ago.
Here are the complete MIAA baseball seedings for every Division that includes a local team.
Division 3
Seeding: 1. Taconic (17-2); 2. Medfield (14-5); 3. Bishop Stang (13-5); 4. Oakmont Regional (18-2); 5. Tantasqua Regional (18-2); 6. Foxborough (13-7); 7. Weston (17-3); 8. Ashland (11-9); 9. Bishop Fenwick (15-5); 10. Hanover (13-5); 11. Lynnfield (16-4); 12. Pittsfield (11-8); 13. Hudson (13-7); 14. Greater New Bedford (14-6); 15. Sandwich (16-4); 16. Middleborough (11-9); 17. Stoneham (12-8); 18. Apponequet Regional (10-10); 19. North Reading (15-5); 20. East Bridgewater (13-7); 21. TRITON (12-8)
22. Archbishop Williams (11-9); 23. NEWBURYPORT (13-7); 24. Fairhaven (11-7); 25. Groton-Dunstable (8-10); 26. Dedham (8-12); 27. Arlington Catholic (10-10); 28. Dover-Sherborn (8-12); 29. Medway (6-12); 30. Dighton-Rehoboth (9-11); 31. Belchertown (12-6); 32. Nipmuc Regional (12-8); 33. Boston Latin Academy (15-6); 34. Norwell (13-7); 35. Greater Lowell Tech (10-8); 36. East Boston (11-9); 37. Bristol-Plymouth RVT (11-7); 38. Watertown (10-10); 39. Essex North Shore (10-10); 40. Worcester Tech (10-8); 41. Diman RVT (11-9); 42. Southeastern RVT (9-9); 43. Putnam Vo-Tech (11-6)
Local Preliminary Round Games
Friday, June 2
No. 42 Southeastern RVT at No. 23 Newburyport, 3 p.m.
Local First Round Games
Monday, June 5
No. 21 Triton at No. 12 Pittsfield, 4:30 p.m.
Division 4
Seeding: 1. Bellingham (13-7); 2. English High (20-0); 3. Seekonk (16-4); 4. Bay Path RVT (17-3); 5. Shawsheen Valley Tech (17-3); 6. Uxbridge (14-6); 7. Monument Mountain (17-3); 8. Blackstone Valley RVT (14-6); 9. Northbridge (11-9); 10. Hamilton-Wenham (11-9); 11. Millbury (12-8); 12. Abington (12-8); 13. AMESBURY (10-10); 14. Tyngsborough (10-10); 15. Wahconah Regional (14-6); 16. Lowell Catholic (12-8); 17. Leicester (9-9); 18. Clinton (10-8); 19. Hampshire Regional (15-5); 20. Southwick Regional (13-7); 21. Mashpee (13-7)
22. Littleton (9-9); 23. Ipswich (6-12); 24. South Hadley (13-7); 25. Joseph Case (7-13); 26. Lunenburg (8-10); 27. Winthrop (8-12); 28. Advanced Math & Science (9-10); 29. Whittier RVT (11-9); 30. Manchester Essex (6-13); 31. Cohasset (9-11); 32. Assabet Valley RVT (11-9); 33. Monomoy (10-10); 34. Sturgis Charter West (9-7); 35. New Mission (9-8); 36. Maimonides School (7-3); 37. Charlestown (12-7); 38. Bishop Connolly (12-6); 39. Snowden International (12-4); 40. Lynn Vo-Tech (10-10)
Local First Round Games
Sunday, June 4
No. 20 Southwick at No. 13 Amesbury, 3 p.m.
Division 5
Seeding: 1. GEORGETOWN (14-6); 2. Bourne (13-7); 3. Oxford (14-7); 4. Hopedale (15-5); 5. Pioneer Valley Regional (18-0); 6. Ayer Shirley (14-5); 7. Ware (16-4); 8. Douglas (12-6); 9. Hopkins Academy (14-4); 10. Westport (14-4); 11. Smith Vo-Tech (19-1); 12. Millis (5-15); 13. Drury (15-5); 14. Frontier Regional (14-6); 15. Bromfield School (13-5); 16. Saint John Paul II (12-8); 17. Quaboag Regional (9-10); 18. Maynard (12-7); 19. Upper Cape Cod RVT (14-6); 20. Lenox Memorial (12-8); 21. Boston Collegiate Charter (15-1); 22. Sutton (8-12)
23. Mount Everett Regional (11-8); 24. McCann Tech (11-8); 25. Carver (7-13); 26. Greenfield (9-11); 27. Mystic Valley Reg. Charter (15-5); 28. O'Bryant (11-8); 29. Blue Hills RVT (6-12); 30. Tahanto Regional (6-10); 31. West Boylston (9-11); 32. Pathfinder RVT (13-6); 33. South Shore Vo-Tech (14-6); 34. Old Colony RVT (9-9); 35. Boston International (11-6); 36. Westfield Technical Acad. (10-7); 37. Mahar Regional (10-9); 38. Smith Academy (9-9); 39. Atlantis Charter (8-8); 40. Avon (12-7); 41. Springfield Int'l Charter (12-7); 42. Salem Academy Charter (9-9)
Local First Round Games
Monday, June 5
No. 33 South Shore vs. No. 32 Pathfinder winner at No. 1 Georgetown, 4:30 p.m.
