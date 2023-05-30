The Newburyport girls tennis team's run to try and repeat as Division 3 state champions starts this Friday.
After winning the title as the No. 1 overall seed a year ago, the Clippers (15-3) earned the No. 2 seed in Div. 3 this spring. The team doesn't quite know who its opponent will be yet, but will host the winner of No. 31 Malden Catholic and No. 34 Auburn on Friday at 4 p.m.
Triton (2-11) came in at No. 31 in Division 3 but opted out of playing in the tournament, and Pentucket (0-14) finished outside the field at No. 35. In Division 4, Amesbury (6-10) is the No. 13 seed and will host No. 20 Seekonk on Thursday at 3 p.m.
On the boys side, no local team qualified for the postseason.
It's unfortunately some heartbreak for Newburyport (6-9), which finished one spot out of qualifying at No. 33 in Division 3. Pentucket (2-11) wasn't too far behind at No. 39 in Division 3, while Amesbury (0-16) finished at No. 38 in Division 4.
Here are the complete brackets for every division that includes a local team.
Girls
Division 3
Seeding: 1. Weston (6-8); 2. NEWBURYPORT (15-3); 3. Dover-Sherborn (18-0); 4. Belchertown (15-3); 5. Wayland (4-10); 6. Medfield (12-4); 7. Pembroke (16-4); 8. Norwell (14-1); 9. Cape Cod Academy (14-2); 10. Fairhaven (15-1); 11. Old Rochester Regional (11-3); 12. Pope Francis (13-4); 13. North Reading (10-10); 14. Swampscott (8-7); 15. Foxborough (11-7); 16. Martha's Vineyard Reg. (9-8); 17. Middleborough (12-7)
18. Wilmington (4-13); 19. Whitinsville Christian (11-7); 20. Boston Latin Academy (13-1); 21. East Longmeadow (6-10); 22. Ashland (6-10); 23. Diman RVT (10-3); 24. Watertown (5-15); 25. Academy of Notre Dame (6-10); 26. Apponequet Regional (11-7); 27. Cardinal Spellman (10-9); 28. Groton-Dunstable (11-3); 29. Dedham (6-10); 30. Hanover (4-12); 31. Malden Catholic (4-10); 32. Norton (5-13); 33. Notre Dame (Worcester) (10-7); 34. Auburn (9-8)
Local First Round Games
Friday, June 2
No. 34 Auburn at No. 31 Malden Catholic winner at No. 2 Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Division 4
Seeding: 1. Hamilton-Wenham (17-1); 2. Manchester Essex (12-5); 3. Lynnfield (12-6); 4. Saint John Paul II (16-1); 5. Lenox Memorial (15-1); 6. Mount Greylock Reg. (14-3); 7. Monomoy (13-5); 8. Uxbridge (18-0); 9. Bromfield School (15-3); 10. Hopedale (14-5); 11. Ipswich (6-7); 12. Cohasset (13-2); 13. AMESBURY (6-10); 14. Lee (10-7); 15. Sutton (12-6); 16. Quaboag Regional (14-2); 17. Millis (9-9); 18. Wareham (14-6); 19. Archbishop Williams (8-8); 20. Seekonk (7-7)
21. Nantucket (8-10); 22. Rockport (5-11); 23. Sturgis Charter East (4-8); 24. Advanced Math & Science (7-11); 25. Abington (10-8); 26. Pioneer Vall. Chinese Imm. (14-2); 27. Tyngsborough (13-2); 28. St. Mary Parish (Westfield) (12-4); 29. South Hadley (4-14); 30. Sturgis Charter West (3-9); 31. Frontier Regional (14-3); 32. Mount Everett Regional (8-11); 33. Clinton (15-3); 34. Quabbin Regional (8-8); 35. Mohawk Trail Regional (9-8); 36. Leicester (10-8); 37. Greenfield (8-6); 38. Littleton (8-8); 39. David Prouty (9-9)
Local First Round Games
Thursday, June 1
No. 20 Seekonk at No. 13 Amesbury, 3 p.m.
