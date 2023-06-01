It's not like any member of the Pentucket and Newburyport boys lacrosse teams are looking too far ahead when it comes to the Division 3 state tournament bracket. At this point of the season, they just need to focus on one game at a time.
But if chalk holds, we could be in store for some local semifinal fireworks.
With the official MIAA release of the boys lacrosse brackets on Wednesday, Pentucket (16-2) found itself at No. 2 while Newburyport (12-6) is the No. 3 seed. Meaning, if both squads were to make it out of their respective quadrants, we'll get a CAL showdown in the state semifinals.
Neither first round game is known at this point, as both teams are waiting for preliminary round matchups to determine who their opponent will be. The Panthers are led by the high-scoring brother duo of Ben (73g, 39a) and Joe Turpin (60g, 23a), and Daily News All-Star defenseman Evan Napolitano leads the back end in front of fellow All-Star goalie Cam Smith. The Clippers, on the other hand, have pretty balanced scoring with Oliver Pons (26g, 13a), Zach McHugh (20g, 16a) and Owen Kreuz (19g, 13a) being the top contributors, and of course a rock in the back line with reigning Daily News MVP Jack Hadden.
Our one first round game this is known will be No. 15 Triton (9-8) hosting No. 18 Wayland on Monday at 5 p.m. The Vikings struggled to a 2-7 start to the year, but have turned it around in a massive way thanks to the scoring of Thomas Cahill (29g, 16a), JP Trojan (26g, 19a) and Michael Taylor (16g, 24a), as well as the goalie play of Charlie Clare.
Unfortunately, there was some local heartbreak in Division 4.
Amesbury (7-11) just missed out on qualifying for the program's first playoff appearance, finished one spot out at No. 33. Still, this spring was by far the best season the program has had over its three years of being a varsity sport at the school, and the future looks bright.
Here are the complete MIAA boys lacrosse seedings for every Division that includes a local team.
Division 3
Seeding: 1. Norwell (14-3); 2. PENTUCKET (16-2); 3. NEWBURYPORT (12-6); 4. Grafton (17-1); 5. Medfield (12-6); 6. Dracut (14-4); 7. Falmouth (12-6); 8. Pope Francis (13-3); 9. Groton-Dunstable (14-4); 10. Old Rochester Regional (12-2); 11. Hanover (6-11); 12. Apponequet Regional (15-1); 13. Bedford (11-7); 14. Foxborough (7-11); 15. TRITON (9-8); 16. Nipmuc Regional (12-6); 17. Shawsheen Valley Tech (12-6); 18. Wayland (5-11); 19. Holliston (8-10)
20. Essex North Shore (14-4); 21. Fairhaven (11-7); 22. Bishop Fenwick (10-8); 23. East Longmeadow (6-10); 24. Dighton-Rehoboth (9-6); 25. Wilmington (6-11); 26. Pembroke (4-14); 27. Swampscott (8-10); 28. Arlington Catholic (14-4); 29. North Reading (5-13); 30. Ashland (5-13); 31. Lenox Memorial (17-1); 32. Bishop Stang (12-4); 33. Lowell Catholic (7-6); 34. Auburn (9-9); 35. Southeastern RVT (12-6); 36. Hoosac Valley (11-6)
Local First Round Games
Monday, June 5
No. 18 Wayland at No. 15 Triton, 5 p.m.
TBD
No. 34 Auburn vs. No. 31 Lennox winner at No. 2 Pentucket, TBD
No. 35 Southeastern vs. No. 30 Ashland winner at No. 3 Newburyport, TBD
