The road to a state championship won't be easy for the Newburyport boys soccer team.
After the program's first ever undefeated regular season, the Clippers (18-0-0) drew the No. 9 seed in the Division 3 bracket and will host No. 24 Old Rochester (9-3-5) in the first round on Sunday at 1 p.m. Of course, the Clippers are only focused on one game at a time.
But if they were to win on Sunday, things could get interesting.
Right below in the bracket is defending state champion Norwell (13-2-4) at the No. 8 seed, which will host No. 25 East Bridgewater in the first round on Saturday. Norwell eliminated Newburyport in the quarterfinals last year, 2-0, on its way to the title, so if both teams were to win in the first round the rematch would be on in the Round of 16.
And if the Clippers were to keep advancing, it would only get tougher.
A potential matchup with top-seeded Pembroke (18-0-0) would likely await the Clippers in the quarterfinals. Pembroke and Newburyport are the only two teams in the entire state that completed an undefeated regular season and have 18 wins heading into the playoffs.
Elsewhere, Amesbury (3-12-1) snuck into the Division 4 field as the No. 32 and final seed to make it off the MIAA power rankings. It will host No. 33 Madison Park (11-3-3) -- which got in off its .500-or-better record -- in a preliminary round game on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Lastly in Division 5, No. 16 Georgetown (7-6-5) did earn itself a home playoff game with its strong end to the season. The Royals will be off until Wednesday when they host the winner of the preliminary round game between No. 48 Matignon and No. 17 North High.
Here are the complete MIAA brackets for each division including a local team.
Division 3
Seedings: 1. Pembroke (18-0-0); 2. Dedham (15-0-3); 3. Belchertown (12-1-5); 4. Medway (11-4-3); 5. Oakmont Regional (15-0-1); 6. Medfield (10-6-2); 7. Dover-Sherborn (10-5-3); 8. Norwell (13-2-4); 9. NEWBURYPORT (18-0-0); 10. Martha's Vineyard Reg. (14-2-2); 11. Hanover (10-6-2); 12. Stoneham (7-7-4); 13. Lynnfield (12-3-3); 14. Gloucester (13-5-0); 15. North Reading (11-6-1); 16. Boston Latin Academy (13-4-1); 17. Watertown (6-9-5); 18. North Middlesex Reg. (10-6-2); 19. Norton (8-9-1)
20. Wilmington (3-11-4); 21. Saugus (13-3-2); 22. Tantasqua Regional (11-4-3); 23. Greater Lowell Tech (11-4-3); 24. Old Rochester Regional (9-3-5); 25. East Bridgewater (12-4-4); 26. Hudson (6-8-4); 27. Greater New Bedford (10-4-5); 28. Bishop Stang (11-3-4); 29. Excel Academy Charter (14-1-0); 30. East Boston (11-6-1); 31. St. Mary's - Lynn (11-4-3); 32. Essex North Shore (8-5-5); 33. Dighton-Rehoboth (9-4-3); 34. Auburn (8-6-4); 35. Archbishop Williams (11-5-2); 36. Diman RVT (8-8-3); 37. Southeastern RVT (8-5-1); 38. HS of Commerce (10-7-1)
Local First Round
Sunday, Nov. 6
No. 24 Old Rochester at No. 9 Newburyport, 1 p.m.
Division 4
Seedings: 1. South Hadley (15-1-2); 2. Pope Francis (10-3-5); 3. Hampshire Regional (14-1-3); 4. Rockland (12-3-3); 5. Frontier Regional (10-4-3); 6. Blackstone Valley RVT (14-2-2); 7. Easthampton (10-5-3); 8. Abington (10-6-2); 9. Cohasset (7-8-3); 10. Randolph (10-6-2); 11. Wahconah Regional (8-7-2); 12. Lynn Vo-Tech (9-4-5); 13. Monument Mountain (8-8-2); 14. Northeast Metro RVT (11-4-2); 15. Littleton (6-8-3); 16. Tech Boston Academy (9-5-2); 17. Whitinsville Christian (10-4-3); 18. Hamilton-Wenham (8-4-4); 19. Advanced Math & Science (11-5-2)
20. Assabet Valley RVT (9-6-2); 21. Lunenburg (9-7-2); 22. Shawsheen Valley Tech (9-5-3); 23. Burke (5-10-2); 24. Nantucket (3-12-3); 25. Bellingham (2-15-1); 26. West Bridgewater (9-6-3); 27. Ipswich (7-6-5); 28. Manchester Essex (6-9-3); 29. Uxbridge (6-9-3); 30. Bourne (9-5-4); 31. Bay Path RVT (9-7-2); 32. AMESBURY (3-12-1); 33. Madison Park Vocational (11-3-3); 34. Greater Lawrence Tech (9-7-2); 35. Sturgis Charter West (9-2-5); 36. Trivium School (9-3-1); 37. Monomoy (10-5-3); 38. New Mission (10-3-1); 39. Tri-County RVT (7-7-4)
Local Preliminary Round
Saturday, Nov. 5
No. 33 Madison Park at No. 32 Amesbury, 12:30 p.m.
Division 5
Seedings: 1. Bromfield School (13-3-2); 2. Sutton (10-3-4); 3. Douglas (12-2-4); 4. Gardner (12-2-2); 5. Westport (17-0-1); 6. Maynard (8-8-2); 7. Tahanto Regional (11-4-3); 8. Mount Greylock Reg. (7-5-5); 9. Keefe Tech (15-2-1); 10. Millis (4-13-0); 11. Quaboag Regional (12-5-1); 12. Boston International (6-8-2); 13. Taconic (16-1-1); 14. KIPP Academy Lynn Coll. (11-6-1); 15. Oxford (10-5-3); 16. GEORGETOWN (7-6-5); 17. North High (8-8-2); 18. Hopedale (4-11-3); 19. Rockport (8-7-3); 20. Brighton (5-10-0); 21. Springfield Int'l Charter (15-1-2); 22. Westfield Technical Acad. (14-1-3); 23. Holbrook (10-7-1); 24. Smith Academy (14-2-2)
25. Blue Hills RVT (9-5-2); 26. Hull (7-9-2); 27. Pioneer Char. Of Science I (10-6-0); 28. Granby (12-2-4); 29. Pathfinder RVT (14-0-3); 30. Lenox Memorial (5-11-0); 31. University Park Campus (8-9-1); 32. Saint Joseph Prep (12-1-5); 33. Prospect Hill Acad. Charter (6-4-3); 34. Atlantis Charter (8-5-3); 35. Hopkins Academy (10-5-2); 36. Cape Cod RVT (13-3-2); 37. McCann Tech (10-5-2); 38. Ware (11-2-3); 39. Saint John Paul II (9-5-4); 40. Minuteman Regional (10-4-4); 41. Hoosac Valley (10-6-2); 42. Nashoba Valley Tech (9-8-2); 43. Excel (8-5-2); 44. Franklin County Tech (10-7-1); 45. South Shore Christian (7-7-2); 46. South Shore Vo-Tech (7-7-2); 47. Smith Vo-Tech (9-6-1); 48. Matignon (9-8-0)
Local First Round
Wednesday, Nov. 9
No. 48 Matignon at No. 17 North High winner at No. 16 Georgetown, 4:30 p.m.
