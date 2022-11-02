We knew coming into the fall season that field hockey in the CAL was going to be ultra competitive, and that has proven to be the case. All five Daily News area teams have made their respective playoff fields with the release of the MIAA brackets on Tuesday,
Get ready for an exciting next couple of weeks.
In Division 3, CAL Kinney champion Newburyport (13-3-2) highlights the local bunch as the No. 6 seed. The Clippers will open their tournament at home on Friday (5 p.m.), when they welcome in No. 27 Dighton-Rehoboth (8-6-1). Elsewhere in the division, Triton (11-3-4) is the No. 9 seed and will host No. 24 Bishop Stang (7-7-4) at noon on Saturday. Lastly, Pentucket (9-6-3) drew the No. 18 seed and will be on the road in the first round. The Panthers will travel to No. 15 Medway (7-6-3) on Friday for a 3 p.m. start.
Each local team is in its own “quadrant,” and wouldn’t meet until the semifinals at the earliest.
In Division 4, Georgetown (8-8-2) earned the No. 13 seed after a fine season, and will see a familiar face in the first round. The Royals will host CAL foe and No. 20 seed Hamilton-Wenham (7-10-1) on Thursday at 4 p.m. During the regular season, the Royals beat the Generals twice by a 2-1 score each time. What more, the bracket is set up for another potential CAL matchup in the Round of 16. The Royals-Generals winner would then get the winner of No. 29 Amesbury (2-16-0) at No. 4 Monomoy (9-4-5), which will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Here are the complete MIAA brackets for each division including a local team.
Division 3
Seedings: 1. Watertown (17-0-0); 2. Sandwich (16-0-1); 3. Gloucester (14-1-3); 4. Dover-Sherborn (13-1-4); 5. Foxborough (14-1-3); 6. NEWBURYPORT (13-3-2); 7. Swampscott (10-5-3); 8. Oakmont Regional (11-3-2); 9. TRITON (11-3-4); 10. Hanover (14-2-2); 11. Quabbin Regional (11-6-1); 12. Notre Dame (Worcester) (13-3-2); 13. North Reading (8-8-1); 14. Medfield (8-8-2); 15. Medway (7-6-3); 16. Ashland (7-8-3); 17. Dennis-Yarmouth (4-9-5); 18. PENTUCKET (9-6-3)
19. Belchertown (11-3-3); 20. Dedham (6-7-4); 21. East Longmeadow (16-1-1); 22. Weston (9-7-1); 23. Auburn (12-5-1); 24. Bishop Stang (7-7-4); 25. North Middlesex Reg. (5-8-5); 26. Wayland (5-8-4); 27. Dighton-Rehoboth (8-6-1); 28. Stoneham (8-10-0); 29. Middleborough (8-8-4); 30. Wilmington (5-12-1); 31. Sturgis Charter East (5-7-2); 32. Hudson (12-5-1); 33. Norwell (9-6-3); 34. Old Rochester Regional (8-7-2); 35. East Bridgewater (6-6-4); 36. Montachusett RVT (10-6-2); 37. Saint Paul Diocesan (7-5-5)
Local First Round
Friday, Nov. 4
No. 18 Pentucket at No. 15 Medway, 3 p.m.
No. 27 Dighton-Rehoboth at No. 6 Newburyport, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
No. 24 Bishop Stang at No. 9 Triton, noon
Division 4
Seedings: 1. Uxbridge (18-0-0); 2. Manchester Essex (12-3-3); 3. Cohasset (12-5-1); 4. Monomoy (9-4-5); 5. Lynnfield (11-7-0); 6. Joseph Case (17-1-0); 7. Lunenburg (14-4-0); 8. Frontier Regional (9-2-6); 9. Greenfield (11-4-3); 10. Ipswich (8-9-1); 11. St. Mary’s (12-4-2); 12. Pioneer Valley Regional (10-2-2); 13. GEORGETOWN (8-8-2); 14. Sutton (10-7-1); 15. Blackstone Valley RVT (11-4-3); 16. Franklin County Tech (12-2-3)
17. Nantucket (7-7-3); 18. Hopedale (9-7-2); 19. Saint John Paul II (7-3-4); 20. Hamilton-Wenham (7-10-1); 21. Littleton (11-4-3); 22. Clinton (12-2-4); 23. West Bridgewater (11-4-3); 24. Carver (6-7-5); 25. Leicester (11-6-1); 26. Quaboag Regional (9-8-1); 27. North Brookfield (14-3-1); 28. Tahanto Regional (10-6-1); 29. AMESBURY (2-16-0); 30. Hampshire Regional (7-7-4); 31. Northbridge (8-10-1); 32. Westport (7-8-1)
Local First Round
Thursday, Nov. 3
No. 20 Hamilton-Wenham at No. 13 Georgetown, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
No. 29 Amesbury at No. 4 Monomoy, 2 p.m.
