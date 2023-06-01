The mission is a clear one for the Newburyport girls lacrosse team.
Last spring, the Clippers were the No. 1 overall seed in Division 3 after a terrific regular season, but fell short of even making the semifinals after bowing out to a strong Cohasset team in the Elite Eight. Now this year, the Clippers (16-2) are once again the top seed in Division 3, and claiming a state championship is the main goal on everyone's mind.
But while Izzy Rosa (34g, 62a), Anna Affolter (40g, 27a), Reese Bromby (50g, 8a) and Newburyport are still waiting to figure out their first-round opponent, Pentucket already knows. The Panthers (12-5) are the No. 5 seed in Division 3, and will host No. 28 Pembroke on Monday at 4 p.m. On any given day, one -- or multiple -- of Audrey Conover (39g, 20a), Sydney Trout (36g, 23a), Cat Colvin (43g, 16a), Ella Palmer (36g, 10a) or Kate Conover (27g, 13a) can beat you.
And yes, a potential semifinal matchup between the Clippers and Panthers is possible.
In Division 4, Chloe Connors (35g, 9a) and Triton (1-17) are the No. 30 seed and will host No. 35 Tri-Country RVT in a preliminary round game on Friday at 3 p.m. Meanwhile, Georgetown (10-10) and its dynamic scoring duo of Molly Giguere (77g, 18a) and Mary Surette (59g, 24a) will also be in action on Friday, as the Royals will host a first round game against No. 22 Hull starting at 4 p.m.
Here are the complete MIAA girls lacrosse seedings for every Division that includes a local team.
Division 3
Seeding: 1. NEWBURYPORT (16-2); 2. Medfield (17-3); 3. Cohasset (16-3); 4. Foxborough (16-2); 5. PENTUCKET (12-5); 6. Norwell (15-4); 7. Hanover (10-6); 8. Apponequet Regional (13-5); 9. Swampscott (12-4); 10. Essex North Shore (16-2); 11. Fairhaven (13-5); 12. Old Rochester Regional (12-6); 13. Bromfield School (5-12); 14. Bishop Fenwick (9-9); 15. Notre Dame (Worcester) (14-6); 16. North Reading (8-10); 17. Cardinal Spellman (11-8); 18. Middleborough (7-9)
19. Bishop Stang (6-11); 20. North Middlesex Reg. (7-11); 21. Dighton-Rehoboth (11-7); 22. Shawsheen Valley Tech (10-6); 23. Gloucester (8-12); 24. Dedham (6-12); 25. Malden Catholic (6-11); 26. St. Mary's (9-10); 27. Norton (7-13); 28. Pembroke (2-18); 29. Pope Francis (8-8); 30. Lee (14-3); 31. Greater Lowell Tech (9-7); 32. Auburn (7-13); 33. Hoosac Valley (14-3); 34. Bristol-Plymouth RVT (9-7)
Local First Round Games
Monday, June 5
No. 28 Pembroke at No. 5 Pentucket, 4 p.m.
TBD
No. 33 Hoosac Valley vs. No. 32 Auburn winner at No. 1 Newburyport, TBD
Division 4
Seeding: 1. Ipswich (15-1); 2. Weston (11-8); 3. Dover-Sherborn (14-6); 4. Nantucket (17-3); 5. Manchester Essex (11-7); 6. Sandwich (15-4); 7. Hamilton-Wenham (11-7); 8. Mount Greylock Reg. (17-2); 9. Cape Cod Academy (10-8); 10. Nipmuc Regional (16-4); 11. GEORGETOWN (10-10); 12. Tahanto Regional (14-2); 13. Medway (8-10); 14. Saint John Paul II (13-6); 15. Archbishop Williams (16-4); 16. Lynnfield (9-10); 17. Monomoy (15-3); 18. Tyngsborough (12-6); 19. Lunenburg (11-8); 20. Watertown (8-12)
21. Littleton (10-7); 22. Hull (14-5); 23. Winthrop (9-9); 24. Martha's Vineyard Reg. (8-10); 25. Oakmont Regional (9-7); 26. Bourne (9-12); 27. Advanced Math & Science (12-6); 28. Stoneham (5-13); 29. South Hadley (11-5); 30. TRITON (1-17); 31. Sturgis Charter West (6-6); 32. Belchertown (7-9); 33. Upper Cape Cod RVT (15-3); 34. Saint Bernard's (11-7); 35. Tri-County RVT (13-5); 36. South Shore Vo-Tech (12-4); 37. Nashoba Valley Tech (8-7); 38. Hampshire Regional (9-9)
Local Preliminary Round Games
Friday, June 2
No. 35 Tri-Country RVT at No. 30 Triton, 3 p.m.
Local First Round Games
Friday, June 2
No. 22 Hull at No. 11 Georgetown, 4 p.m.
