All five Daily News area girls soccer teams have made their respective playoff fields.
In Division 3, CAL Kinney champion Newburyport (16-1-0) is the cream of the crop as the No. 2 seed, and will host the winner of No. 34 Fairhaven and No. 31 Essex North Shore on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Pentucket (12-2-2), who handed the Clippers their lone loss of the season, is a dangerous No. 13 seed and will host No. 20 Auburn (12-5-1) in the first round on Sunday at noon. Finally, No. 32 Triton (5-11-2) was the last team to sneak into the field based on the MIAA power ratings. The Vikings will host No. 33 Advanced Math & Science (11-6-1) in the preliminary round on Friday at 4 p.m.
Moving to Division 4, Amesbury (2-15-1) also crept in as the No. 32 and final seed to make the tourney based on the rankings. It will host No. 33 East Boston (15-4-2) in a preliminary round game on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Lastly in Division 5, Georgetown's terrific season earned it the No. 6 seed. The Royals (11-5-2) are off until their first round game on Monday, when they'll host the winner of No. 38 Avon at No. 27 West Boylston.
Here are the complete MIAA brackets for each division including a local team.
Division 3
Seedings: 1. South Hadley (16-1-1); 2. NEWBURYPORT (16-1-0); 3. Stoneham (13-3-2); 4. Hanover (14-3-1); 5. Nipmuc Regional (15-2-1); 6. Belchertown (10-3-5); 7. Weston (8-5-5); 8. Dover-Sherborn (11-4-3); 9. Norwell (9-2-8); 10. Dedham (13-4-1); 11. Tantasqua Regional (13-2-3); 12. North Reading (14-3-1); 13. PENTUCKET (12-2-2); 14. Archbishop Williams (13-5-0); 15. Medway (9-5-4); 16. Swampscott (10-5-3); 17. Lynnfield (8-6-4); 18. Cardinal Spellman (9-5-4); 19. Norton (8-4-6); 20. Auburn (12-5-1)
21. St. Mary's (11-5-2); 22. Saugus (12-5-1); 23. Foxborough (4-11-3); 24. East Bridgewater (9-5-4); 25. Apponequet Regional (14-3-1); 26. Watertown (4-13-1); 27. Bishop Stang (7-8-3); 28. Sandwich (8-6-2); 29. Martha's Vineyard Reg. (13-4-1); 30. Middleborough (8-6-3); 31. Essex North Shore (11-5-2); 32. TRITON (5-11-2); 33. Advanced Math & Science (11-6-1); 34. Fairhaven (15-0-3); 35. Greater Lowell Tech (14-4-0); 36. Dighton-Rehoboth (8-6-5); 37. Shawsheen Valley Tech (8-5-3); 38. Revere (10-6-2); 39. Boston Latin Academy (10-4-5); 40. O'Bryant (9-8-1); 41. Excel Academy Charter (9-3-2); 42. Diman RVT (10-7-2); 43. Southeastern RVT (8-5-3)
Local Preliminary Round
Friday, Nov. 4
No. 33 Advanced Math & Science at No. 32 Triton, 4 p.m.
Local First Round
Sunday, Nov. 6
No. 20 Auburn at No. 13 Pentucket, noon
No. 34 Fairhaven at No. 31 Essex North Shore winner at No. 2 Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Division 4
Seedings: 1. Cohasset (12-1-3); 2. Northbridge (13-3-2); 3. Littleton (17-0-1); 4. Hampshire Regional (12-5-1); 5. Hamilton-Wenham (11-5-0); 6. Millbury (9-6-3); 7. Manchester Essex (7-7-4); 8. West Bridgewater (15-3-0); 9. Blackstone Valley RVT (10-6-2); 10. Uxbridge (7-5-6); 11. Pope Francis (16-1-1); 12. Wahconah Regional (5-9-4); 13. Notre Dame (Worcester) (10-7-1); 14. Monument Mountain (10-5-3); 15. Leicester (6-11-1); 16. Lunenburg (7-7-4); 17. Southwick Regional (5-10-3); 18. Easthampton (10-6-2); 19. Clinton (9-8-0);
20. Ipswich (3-12-3); 21. Malden Catholic (7-11-0); 22. Mashpee (7-9-3); 23. St. Mary Parish (Westfield) (13-4-1); 24. Arlington Catholic (3-14-1); 25. Whittier RVT (11-4-3); 26. Tyngsborough (6-10-2); 27. Bay Path RVT (9-9-0); 28. Sturgis Charter West (11-5-2); 29. Blackstone-Millville (7-11-0); 30. Monomoy (12-5-1); 31. Assabet Valley RVT (3-12-2); 32. AMESBURY (2-15-1); 33. East Boston (15-4-2); 34. Nantucket (10-7-1); 35. Cape Cod Academy (9-8-1); 36. Tri-County RVT (9-8-1); 37. Trivium School (5-5-0)
Local Preliminary Round
Saturday, Nov. 5
No. 33 East Boston at No. 32 Amesbury, 10 a.m.
Division 5
Seedings: 1. Monson (16-0-2); 2. Sutton (12-5-1); 3. Tahanto Regional (14-1-3); 4. Douglas (9-5-4); 5. Whitinsville Christian (9-5-2); 6. GEORGETOWN (11-5-2); 7. Gardner (12-3-1); 8. Mount Greylock Reg. (15-0-3); 9. Hull (8-9-0); 10. David Prouty (10-8-0); 11. Quaboag Regional (7-9-2); 12. Palmer (10-6-2); 13. Bromfield School (8-9-1); 14. Saint John Paul II (18-1-0); 15. Maynard (10-7-1); 16. Millis (2-14-2); 17. Lenox Memorial (7-9-2); 18. Mystic Valley Reg. Charter (10-8-0); 19. Blue Hills RVT (12-0-4); 20. Smith Academy (12-2-4); 21. Drury (15-2-1); 22. Oxford (5-13-0); 23. Granby (4-11-3); 24. Frontier Regional (9-6-3);
25. Carver (2-13-3); 26. Nashoba Valley Tech (16-1-1); 27. West Boylston (4-12-2); 28. Holbrook (11-4-3); 29. Hopkins Academy (14-1-3); 30. Hopedale (4-14-0); 31. Norfolk County Agricultural (14-1-3); 32. Minuteman Regional (12-5-1); 33. Parker Charter (10-5-3); 34. Mount Everett Regional (10-4-4); 35. Smith Vo-Tech (12-2-1); 36. Saint Joseph Prep (13-1-4); 37. McCann Tech (10-5-2); 38. Avon (11-5-0); 39. Franklin County Tech (9-9-0); 40. Westfield Technical Acad. (7-5-2); 41. Matignon (7-7-3); 42. Upper Cape Cod RVT (10-5-3); 43. Pioneer Valley Regional (8-8-1); 44. Prospect Hill Acad. Charter (5-4-1); 45. Boston Collegiate Charter (9-2-0); 46. Atlantis Charter (6-3-1); 47. Burke (8-5-2)
Local First Round
Monday, Nov. 7
No. 38 Avon at No. 27 West Boylston winner at No. 6 Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.