The MIAA statewide football playoff pairings were released on Monday, and three Daily News area teams have made their respective fields.
In Division 4, Newburyport (5-3) snuck in as the No. 16 and final seed after last week’s win over Ipswich. The Clippers will try to shock the state when they travel to No. 1 Duxbury (7-0) Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Dragons’ closest game of the season was a 34-21 victory over Franklin in late September.
Moving to Division 5, Triton (5-3) moved up one spot to No. 10 after beating a strong Lynnfield team last week. There was hope that the Vikings — who were ranked No. 11 in the previous rankings — could move up high enough to earn a home game, but it wasn’t to be. Instead, the Vikings have an 80-mile trip down I-93 Friday night to try and upset No. 7 Apponequet (6-1). If that were to happen, a CAL rematch against No. 2 North Reading in the quarterfinals could be on the table.
Lastly, Amesbury (6-1) earned the No. 4 seed in Division 7 and will host No. 13 Boston Latin Academy (6-2) Friday night at 6:30 p.m. Defending Division 7 state champion Cohasset (6-1) is on the other side of the bracket as the No. 2 seed.
Here are the complete MIAA brackets for each division including a local team.
Division 4
Seedings: 1. Duxbury (7-0); 2. Grafton (8-0); 3. Bedford (7-1); 4. Holliston (7-1); 5. Scituate (3-4); 6. Foxborough (4-4); 7. Tewksbury Memorial (5-3); 8. Middleborough (6-2); 9. East Longmeadow (7-1); 10. Marlborough (6-2); 11. Pembroke (3-5); 12. Northampton (7-1); 13. Melrose (6-2); 14. South High Community (7-1); 15. Falmouth (6-1); 16. NEWBURYPORT (5-3)
First Round
Friday, Nov. 4
No. 16 Newburyport at No. 1 Duxbury, 7 p.m.
No. 9 East Longmeadow at No. 8 Middleborough, 7 p.m.
No. 13 Melrose at No. 4 Holliston, 7 p.m.
No. 12 Northhampton at No. 5 Scituate, 7 p.m.
No. 15 Falmouth at No. 2 Grafton, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Marlborough at No. 7 Tewksbury, 7 p.m.
No. 14 South High Community at No. 3 Bedford, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Pembroke at No. 6 Foxborough, 7 p.m.
Division 5
Seedings: 1. Hudson (8-0); 2. North Reading (7-1); 3. Maynard (6-2); 4. Shawsheen Valley Tech (8-0); 5. Old Rochester Regional (6-1); 6. Bishop Fenwick (7-1); 7. Apponequet Regional (6-1); 8. Dover-Sherborn (8-0); 9. Watertown (5-3); 10. TRITON REGIONAL (5-3); 11. Auburn (6-2); 12. Fairhaven (7-1); 13. Worcester Tech (4-4); 14. Bishop Stang (3-5); 15. Dedham (4-4); 16. Swampscott (3-5)
First Round
Friday, Nov. 4
No. 16 Swampscott at No. 1 Hudson, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Watertown at No. 8 Dover-Sherborn, 6:30 p.m.
No. 13 Worcester Tech at No. 4 Shawsheen Valley, 7 p.m.
No. 12 Fairhaven at No. 5 Old Rochester, 6:30 p.m.
No. 15 Dedham at No. 2 North Reading, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Triton at No. 7 Apponequet, 6:30 p.m.
No. 14 Bishop Stang at No. 3 Maynard, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Auburn at No. 6 Bishop Fenwick, 7 p.m.
Division 7
Seedings:
1. West Boylston (7-1); 2. Cohasset (6-1); 3. Saint Bernard’s (7-1); 4. AMESBURY (6-1); 5. Millbury (8-0); 6. Uxbridge (6-2); 7. Clinton (5-3); 8. Wahconah Regional (6-2); 9. West Bridgewater (6-2); 10. Ayer Shirley (6-1); 11. Lunenburg (5-3); 12. Northbridge (3-5); 13. Boston Latin Academy (6-2); 14. Mashpee (5-2); 15. Drury (6-0); 16. Tech Boston Academy (6-1)
First Round
Friday, Nov. 4
No. 16 Tech Boston at No. 1 West Boylston, 7 p.m.
No. 9 West Bridgewater at No. 8 Wahconah, 6 p.m.
No. 13 Boston Latin Academy at No. 4 Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.
No. 12 Northbridge at No. 5 Millbury, 7 p.m.
No. 15 Drury at No. 2 Cohasset, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Ayer Shirley at No. 7 Clinton, 7 p.m.
No. 14 Mashpee at No. 3 St. Bernard’s, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
No. 11 Lunenberg at No. 6 Uxbridge, 2:45 p.m.
