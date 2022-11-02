After arguably the best regular season in program history, the CAL Kinney champion Newburyport volleyball team is ready for the playoffs.
The Clippers (17-3) earned the No. 3 seed in Division 3, and will host their first-round game on Friday against the winner of the No. 35 O’Bryant and No. 30 Bishop Fenwick preliminary game winner. Elsewhere in the division, Triton (5-11) is the No. 22 seed and will travel to No. 11 Greater New Bedford (15-7) on Thursday for a 5 p.m. start.
In Division 5, Georgetown (6-13) is the No. 23 seed and hosted a preliminary round game on Wednesday against No. 42 Prospect Hill Academy (13-2).
Here are the complete MIAA brackets for each division including a local team.
Division 3
Seedings: 1. Dennis-Yarmouth (15-5); 2. Tewksbury Memorial (16-4); 3. NEWBURYPORT (17-3); 4. Norton (17-3); 5. Old Rochester Regional (14-6); 6. Ashland (11-9); 7. Cardinal Spellman (17-3); 8. Medfield (11-9); 9. Fairhaven (11-5); 10. East Longmeadow (12-6); 11. Greater New Bedford (15-7); 12. Bedford (5-11); 13. Hudson (17-3); 14. Foxborough (7-13); 15. Wayland (4-15); 16. Groton-Dunstable (14-6); 17. Essex North Shore (13-7); 18. Holliston (6-12); 19. Greater Lowell Tech (12-6)
20. North Reading (7-12); 21. Putnam Vo-Tech (16-4); 22. TRITON (5-11); 23. New Mission (19-3); 24. Dighton-Rehoboth (8-12); 25. Archbishop Williams (7-11); 26. Belchertown (10-8); 27. Pembroke (4-16); 28. Apponequet Regional (7-13); 29. North Middlesex Reg. (10-10); 30. Bishop Fenwick (7-13); 31. Swampscott (7-11); 32. Diman RVT (12-5); 33. HS of Commerce (14-6); 34. Montachusett RVT (10-9); 35. O’Bryant (13-5); 36. Burncoat (10-8); 37. East Boston (11-7); 38. Saint Paul Diocesan (10-8)
Local First Round
Thursday, Nov. 3
No. 22 Triton at No. 11 Greater New Bedford, 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4
No. 35 O’Bryant at No. 30 Bishop Fenwick winner at No. 3 Newburyport, 5 p.m.
Division 5
Seedings: 1. Frontier Regional (19-1); 2. Hopedale (14-4); 3. Mount Greylock Reg. (15-3); 4. Turners Falls (16-2); 5. Paulo Freire SJ Charter (20-0); 6. Easthampton (14-6); 7. West Bridgewater (18-2); 8. Douglas (12-6); 9. Lee (11-9); 10. Taconic (13-5); 11. Millis (6-12); 12. Bourne (10-10); 13. Whitinsville Christian (9-11); 14. Saint John Paul II (13-4); 15. Southwick Regional (15-5); 16. Millbury (13-7); 17. South Shore Vo-Tech (17-3); 18. Innovation Acad. Charter (15-4); 19. Blackstone-Millville (9-11); 20. Tri-County RVT (11-7); 21. Sutton (6-12); 22. Fellowship Christian Acad. (10-6)
23. GEORGETOWN (6-12); 24. Franklin County Tech (13-7); 25. Mohawk Trail Regional (10-7); 26. Westport (11-7); 27. Sturgis Charter East (9-7); 28. Lenox Memorial (8-12); 29. Cape Cod RVT (12-4); 30. Norfolk County Agricultural (13-7); 31. Springfield Int’l Charter (8-12); 32. Wareham (6-14); 33. Pioneer Valley Christian (11-8); 34. Holbrook (11-11); 35. Oxford (11-9); 36. Mount Alvernia (9-9); 37. Bristol County Agricultural (10-10); 38. KIPP Academy Lynn Coll. (10-7); 39. Cathedral (14-5); 40. Pioneer Charter II (11-6); 41. Matignon (10-8); 42. Prospect Hill Acad. Charter (13-2); 43. Burke (11-5); 44. Excel (8-8)
Local Preliminary Game
Wednesday, Nov. 2
No. 42 Prospect Hill at No. 23 Georgetown, 5 p.m.
