Messina action

Sophia Messina and the Newburyport volleyball team are a top seed in Division 3.

 Peter McClelland Photo

After arguably the best regular season in program history, the CAL Kinney champion Newburyport volleyball team is ready for the playoffs.

The Clippers (17-3) earned the No. 3 seed in Division 3, and will host their first-round game on Friday against the winner of the No. 35 O’Bryant and No. 30 Bishop Fenwick preliminary game winner. Elsewhere in the division, Triton (5-11) is the No. 22 seed and will travel to No. 11 Greater New Bedford (15-7) on Thursday for a 5 p.m. start.

In Division 5, Georgetown (6-13) is the No. 23 seed and hosted a preliminary round game on Wednesday against No. 42 Prospect Hill Academy (13-2).

Here are the complete MIAA brackets for each division including a local team.

Division 3

Seedings: 1. Dennis-Yarmouth (15-5); 2. Tewksbury Memorial (16-4); 3. NEWBURYPORT (17-3); 4. Norton (17-3); 5. Old Rochester Regional (14-6); 6. Ashland (11-9); 7. Cardinal Spellman (17-3); 8. Medfield (11-9); 9. Fairhaven (11-5); 10. East Longmeadow (12-6); 11. Greater New Bedford (15-7); 12. Bedford (5-11); 13. Hudson (17-3); 14. Foxborough (7-13); 15. Wayland (4-15); 16. Groton-Dunstable (14-6); 17. Essex North Shore (13-7); 18. Holliston (6-12); 19. Greater Lowell Tech (12-6)

20. North Reading (7-12); 21. Putnam Vo-Tech (16-4); 22. TRITON (5-11); 23. New Mission (19-3); 24. Dighton-Rehoboth (8-12); 25. Archbishop Williams (7-11); 26. Belchertown (10-8); 27. Pembroke (4-16); 28. Apponequet Regional (7-13); 29. North Middlesex Reg. (10-10); 30. Bishop Fenwick (7-13); 31. Swampscott (7-11); 32. Diman RVT (12-5); 33. HS of Commerce (14-6); 34. Montachusett RVT (10-9); 35. O’Bryant (13-5); 36. Burncoat (10-8); 37. East Boston (11-7); 38. Saint Paul Diocesan (10-8)

Local First Round

Thursday, Nov. 3

No. 22 Triton at No. 11 Greater New Bedford, 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

No. 35 O’Bryant at No. 30 Bishop Fenwick winner at No. 3 Newburyport, 5 p.m.

Division 5

Seedings: 1. Frontier Regional (19-1); 2. Hopedale (14-4); 3. Mount Greylock Reg. (15-3); 4. Turners Falls (16-2); 5. Paulo Freire SJ Charter (20-0); 6. Easthampton (14-6); 7. West Bridgewater (18-2); 8. Douglas (12-6); 9. Lee (11-9); 10. Taconic (13-5); 11. Millis (6-12); 12. Bourne (10-10); 13. Whitinsville Christian (9-11); 14. Saint John Paul II (13-4); 15. Southwick Regional (15-5); 16. Millbury (13-7); 17. South Shore Vo-Tech (17-3); 18. Innovation Acad. Charter (15-4); 19. Blackstone-Millville (9-11); 20. Tri-County RVT (11-7); 21. Sutton (6-12); 22. Fellowship Christian Acad. (10-6)

23. GEORGETOWN (6-12); 24. Franklin County Tech (13-7); 25. Mohawk Trail Regional (10-7); 26. Westport (11-7); 27. Sturgis Charter East (9-7); 28. Lenox Memorial (8-12); 29. Cape Cod RVT (12-4); 30. Norfolk County Agricultural (13-7); 31. Springfield Int’l Charter (8-12); 32. Wareham (6-14); 33. Pioneer Valley Christian (11-8); 34. Holbrook (11-11); 35. Oxford (11-9); 36. Mount Alvernia (9-9); 37. Bristol County Agricultural (10-10); 38. KIPP Academy Lynn Coll. (10-7); 39. Cathedral (14-5); 40. Pioneer Charter II (11-6); 41. Matignon (10-8); 42. Prospect Hill Acad. Charter (13-2); 43. Burke (11-5); 44. Excel (8-8)

Local Preliminary Game

Wednesday, Nov. 2

No. 42 Prospect Hill at No. 23 Georgetown, 5 p.m.

