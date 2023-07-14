We all want to win the big one, right?
How many times have you been in a sports debate with a friend, or listened to one on the millions of shows and podcasts available to us, only for it devolve into: “Well, Player A has more titles than Player B, so that means they’re better.”
Probably too many times to count at this point.
But while there’s of course plenty of weight behind taking home the ultimate prize, especially at the professional level, the journey to get there shouldn’t be forgotten.
Relating this all back to the Daily News area sports scene, winning a state championship is akin to reaching the top of the mountain — hoisting the Lombardi Trophy high overhead, if you will. and for some local teams this past school year — Newburyport boys soccer, girls lacrosse and girls tennis immediately come to mind — the expectation to actually get that job done is significantly higher than most other squads.
But while the glory is what we all strive for, we can’t forget the CAL champs.
Usually, success in the MIAA state tournaments is directly correlated to a team winning their league. For most, winning a league title will be the highlight of their season. Heck, even teams that go on to win state championships use trying to take care of their league as springboards before the games really ramp up in stake.
Step 1 for most good teams: Win your league.
And the CAL as a whole is a highly-regarded league filled with great competition, and will only get better in the coming years. There’s a reason that in every gymn across the 11 member schools, banners hang with the years that each team stood atop the league.
There’s immense pride in winning it.
So, lets take a moment to highlight all of our Daily News area teams that were CAL Champions in the 2022-23 school year. Across the 25 total sports offered over the three seasons, we as a five-school area (Amesbury, Georgetown, Newburyport, Pentucket, Triton) had 29 league champs between the Kinney and Baker Divisions.
Yeah, better than 1:1 ratio of sport-to-title.
And just as a final note, this is only regular season champions — not counting CAL Open winners in sports like track and wrestling.
Here’s the breakdown:
Fall
Boys Cross Country: Amesbury, Newburyport.
Girls Cross Country: Newburyport.
Field Hockey: Newburyport.
Football: Amesbury, Triton.
Golf: Triton.
Boys Soccer: Newburyport.
Girls Soccer: Newburyport.
Girls Volleyball: Newburyport.
Winter
Boys Basketball: Newburyport.
Girls Basketball: Georgetown, Newburyport.
Boys Hockey: Amesbury, Pentucket.
Swimming: Triton co-op (included athletes from all 5 local schools).
Boys Indoor Track: Amesbury, Newburyport.
Girls Indoor Track: Amesbury, Newburyport.
Spring
Baseball: Georgetown.
Boys Lacrosse: Pentucket.
Girls Lacrosse: Newburyport.
Softball: Amesbury, Triton.
Girls Tennis: Newburyport.
Boys Track: Amesbury, Newburyport.
Girls Track: Amesbury.
You could say that it was a pretty successful year.
And before you start to do the school-by-school math, I already took care of it for you.
Amesbury: 8.
Georgetown: 2.
Newburyport: 13.
Pentucket: 2.
Triton: 4.
So, a final tip of the cap to every single one of our area athletes on those 29 championship teams. I know for some of you winning it felt like a foregone conclusion, but it’s still something that can never be taken away.
Cherish it.
