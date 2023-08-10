Missed this one from a couple of months ago, but congrats to Amesbury’s Henry O’Neill for landing with the Curry College football team.
A two-time Daily News All-Star, O’Neill has been a major catalyst behid the Redhawks’ two straight CAL titles, and trips to the Division 7 quarterfinals in 2021 and semifinals last fall. and speaking of the 2022 season, his senior campaign, O’Neill rushed for 740 yards on 116 carries (6.4 per) with 9 touchdowns, and also caught six passes for 126 yards and three more scores.
Interestingly, though, it seems Curry will be using him strictly on defense as a hybrid safety/outside linebacker.
Which does make sense, as the 6-foot, 190-pound O’Neill was of course a two-way player who had plenty of production on defense. As a junior he had 23 tackles, a tackle for loss, three pass breakups and a blocked kick, and as a senior he made 25 tackles while breaking up two passes and intercepting another.
Plus, we know he has the athleticism for it.
O’Neill played basketball for Amesbury during the winter, and over the past two springs he’s been a top sprinter in the 100 meters for the track team while also throwing the javelin.
“Henry is a big time addition to our program,” said Curry coach Todd Parsons. “He is extremely well coached, and his athleticism and ability to play against the run and in coverage are reasons he will come in here and create healthy competition for our program.”
O’Neill also won’t be the only Daily News area local playing for Curry this upcoming fall. Newburyport’s Finn Sullivan is a rising-sophomore who will be battling for the starting QB job.
SULLIVAN COMMITS TO UMAINE
What are the odds of this?
Two days in a row now, a local baseball star has committed to the University of Maine. On Tuesday, it was Amesbury slugger and outfielder Drew Scialdone, and on Wednesday, Newburyport leadoff man and elite fielder Jack Sullivan, a shortstop, announced his committment to the Division 1 program.
All told, pretty crazy.
We could go years without a Div. 1 baseball commit in the Daily News area. To have two in consecutive days, albeit to the same program, is truly incredible.
But both althetes are of course worthy of the offer.
Sullivan has been above-average at the plate for the Clippers the past two years now, but this spring broke out in a big way slashing .351 with 13 RBI and an area-high 27 runs scored. The Daily News All-Star bats lefty, but throws with his right hand and showcased his arm plenty this year with multiple web gem plays at short. The spring certainly helped his cause, but Sullivan has enjoyed a terrific summer circuit playing for Antonelli Baseball which helped to seal the UMaine nod.
A three-sport star, Sullivan has excelled playing football, hockey and baseball for the Clippers over the past three years. The rising-senior will be a player to watch in the area over the course of the next school year, and something says that he and Scialdone will have plenty to talk about when Newburyport and Amesbury face off on the diamond next spring.
And how’sthis for a cool note?
Sullivan will be following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Daniel Sullivan, a Newburyport Wall of Famer who also attended the University of Maine and had a successful football career in the late 1960’s.
